Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Turkey to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court

The declaration of intervention will be submitted at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the official said on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations

Turkey flag

Turkiye, one of the fiercest critics of Israel's actions in Gaza, will become the latest nation to seek to participate in the case | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Ankara (Turkiye)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Turkiye will file a request with a United Nations court on Wednesday to join South Africa's genocide lawsuit against Israel, a Turkish official said.
The declaration of intervention will be submitted at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the official said on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Turkiye, one of the fiercest critics of Israel's actions in Gaza, will become the latest nation to seek to participate in the case.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has frequently compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, accused his country of genocide, called for it to be punished in international courts and criticised Western nations for backing Israel.
In May, Turkey suspended trade with Israel, citing its assault on Gaza. In contrast to Western nations that have designated Hamas as a terrorist organisation, Erdogan has commended the group, calling it a liberation movement.
South Africa brought a case to the International Court of Justice late last year, accusing Israel of violating the genocide convention through its military operations in Gaza.

More From This Section

US elections: School teacher to Kamala's bold VP choice - Who is Tim Walz

US elections: Veteran, author to Trump's bold VP choice - Who is JD Vance?

US, Australia, Canada, Philippines stage hold sea drills in South China Sea

Honda posts 23% Q1 profit jump, aided by sales of hybrid vehicle

Singapore bank DBS flags heightened uncertainty, Q2 profit beats forecasts

Israel has strongly rejected accusations of genocide and has argued that the war in Gaza is a legitimate defensive action against Hamas militants for their October 7 attack in southern Israel that killed around 1,200 people and took 250 hostages.
Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Spain and Palestinian officials have sought to join the case. The court's decision on their requests is still pending.
If admitted to the case, the countries would be able to make written submissions and speak at public hearings.
Preliminary hearings have already been held in the genocide case against Israel, but the court is expected to take years to reach a final decision.
Former allies Turkiye and Israel have experienced a volatile relationship since Erdogan took power in 2003, marked by periods of severe friction and reconciliation. The conflict in Gaza disrupted the most recent attempts at normalising ties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkish Olympian Yusuf Dikec joins X, discusses 'robots' with Elon Musk

Turkey blocks access to Instagram over 'censorship', mentions no duration

Viral Turkish Olympian Yusuf Dikec reveals how he took up shooting sport

No country for stray animals: New law to remove dogs from Turkish streets

Topics : Turkey israel Israel-Palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon