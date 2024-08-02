Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tech wrap Aug 2: Honor Magic6 Pro, Sony PS Portal, Chrome AI features, more

HTech launched the Honor Magic6 Pro. Sony launched the PlayStation Portal for PS5 gaming console. Google introduces Chrome AI features on desktop. Apple updates App Store guidelines for PC emulators

Tech wrap Aug 02

Tech wrap Aug 02

BS Tech New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand Honor’s India importer HTech on August 2 launched the Magic 6 Pro smartphone in the country. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, the premium flagship smartphone is based on MagicOS 8.0, powered by Android 14, that comes packed with several artificial intelligence features and tools for content generation, image editing and enhancements, and text summarisation. Offered in 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 89,999, the Honor Magic 6 Pro will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon India and at select retail stores from August 15.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Japanese electronics major Sony on August 2 announced the launch of PlayStation Portal in India. Dubbed as a remote player for the PlayStation 5 gaming console, the PlayStation Portal supports wireless connectivity and console quality controls. Moreover, there is support for Sony’s acclaimed gaming controller, DualSense, like features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games. Sony said the PlayStation Portal Remote Player lets users play compatible games that they have installed on their consoles without necessitating a TV.


US-based software giant Google’s Chrome browser for desktop is set to get three new features, powered by artificial intelligence using its AI and Gemini models. Among the new additions are Lens integration to make search easier, product comparison from multiple tabs, and smart search through history using text prompts.

More From This Section

Google parent Alphabet reduced stake in Crowdstrike before July outage

Google Photos: Soon, these AI tools will be available on Android, iOS app

Apple updates App Store guidelines to allow PC game emulators on iPhones

Google Chrome to get AI features, including Lens integration: Details here

OPPO K12x 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs


OnePlus to debut OnePlus Open Apex Edition in new Crimson Shadow colourway on August 7, announced the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus. Launched in 2023, the OnePlus Open is a foldable smartphone based on Android and powered by OxygenOS. The smartphone is set to get new features together with the new colour variant to be up to speed with other foldable devices in 2024.


Google Photos app for Android and iOS is set to get artificial intelligence tools that has been exclusive to select devices at launch. The US-based software giant has announced that Google Photos’ AI editing tools – Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Portrait Light – are coming to all Google Photos users. These will not require a subscription, confirmed Google.


Apple has revised its App Store guidelines with regard to rules related to emulator apps to clearly express allowance for game downloads for PC emulators. Apple has updated the guidelines for app notarization effective for third-party apps that are submitted for distribution outside of the App Store in the European Union. After this, App Store guidelines 4.7, 4.7.2, and 4.7.3 have now become part of the EU notarisation review process. The new guidelines will simplify the approval process for PC emulator apps.


OnePlus Nord 4 is now available on open sale in India. Launched in July, the midrange smartphone from the Chinese brand boasts an aluminium unibody design, reminiscent of the OnePlus 3 series. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM. The OnePlus Nord 4 features media editing tools such as “AI Best Face”, “AI Eraser”, and more. Apart from media editing features both the OnePlus Nord 4 and the Pad 2 will feature productivity-related AI features such as AI Speak, AI summarise, AI Writer, and more.


The Redmi Pad Pro Android tablet, powered by Xiaomi HyperOS, is now available for purchase. Offered in Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity options, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G boasts a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display of 120Hz, quad-speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm port with support for hi-res audio out, 10,000 mAh battery, and Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, the Redmi Pad Pro is offered in up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. Alongside, the supported accessories for the Redmi Pad Pro such as Redmi Smart Pen, Keyboard, and Cover are also available for purchase.


The OPPO K12x 5G is now available for purchase in India. Touted by the Chinese smartphone maker as the toughest 5G smartphone in its segment, the OPPO K12x 5G boasts MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone boasts “Splash Touch” technology so users can operate its touchscreen even with wet fingers – said OPPO.


The HP EliteBook Ultra G1q is an enterprise-oriented laptop focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) features, performance, design, and battery life. It is among the first wave of AI laptops in India powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip. This Windows 11 ARM-based laptop introduces Microsoft’s inaugural AI PC features, dubbed Copilot+, exclusively available on Qualcomm platforms, alongside a software suite from HP for a tailored user experience.


Smartphone sales in India exceeded $10 billion in the April-June period of this year, marking the highest figure recorded for the slow April-June period, The Economic Times reported, citing market trackers.

Also Read

Honor Magic 6 Pro launched in India at Rs 89,999: Check specs, availability

Tech wrap Jul 30: iOS 18.1 dev beta, WhatsApp, Realme 13 Pro series, more

Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone launching in India on August 2: What to expect

Tech wrap Jul 18: HONOR 200 series, OnePlus 2r, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, more

HONOR 200 series with AI-powered utility features launched: Price, specs

Topics : Sony OnePlus Oppo Honor Google Chrome

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon