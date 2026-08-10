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Home / World News / Sony, TSMC to invest $6.3 billion in next-gen image sensor microchips

Sony, TSMC to invest $6.3 billion in next-gen image sensor microchips

A joint ‌venture owned about ​60% by Sony ​and 40% by TSMC will start commercial ​production as early as 2029 in southern Japan's Kumamoto prefecture

Sony

Sony is ​the world's largest maker of image sensors widely used in smartphones ​and autos, while TSMC is the world's largest contract chipmaker (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 10:03 PM IST

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Sony Group and Taiwan's TSMC plan to ​spend around 1 trillion yen ($6.32 billion) to jointly make next-generation microchips used in image sensors, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.
 
A joint ‌venture owned about ​60% by Sony ​and 40% by TSMC will start commercial ​production as early as 2029 in southern Japan's Kumamoto prefecture, the paper said. 
 
The two tech giants said in May ​they planned to form a joint venture ‌in Japan to develop and manufacture ​next-generation image sensors, combining Sony's sensor design expertise with TSMC's manufacturing and process technology strengths.
 
Sony and TSMC ‌also said ​then that the ‌partnership will explore opportunities in physical artificial ‌intelligence applications such as automotive and robotics.
 
 
Sony is ​the world's largest maker of image sensors widely used in smartphones ​and autos, while TSMC is the world's largest contract chipmaker.
 
Sony declined ‌to comment on the Nikkei report, while ‌there was no immediate response from TSMC to Reuters' request for comment. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:13 AM IST