'Low-key approach': Trump rules out fresh military offensive on Iran

Amid continued tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that the United States is adopting a "low-key" approach towards Iran and is not currently looking to launch a fresh military offensive, Axios reported.

"We are low keying it," Axios quoted Trump as saying. Trump added that the US was only "semi-negotiating" with Iran and was closely monitoring its worsening economic situation.

He further added, "We are only semi-negotiating with them. We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money."

Trump said Iran was "in very bad shape" economically and claimed that the Persian Gulf country does not have enough money to pay its troops. He also said that the US naval blockade has further intensified the Iranian regime's economic challenges.

However, Trump said that falling oil prices, which are slightly above $75 per barrel, have reduced the impact of the conflict on American consumers.

"It will work out. It always works out. It's like a chess game," Trump said, describing the ongoing situation with Iran, Axios reported.

Tensions between the US and Iran have remained high amid developments around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

His comments come amid stalled negotiations between Iran, Oman and the US aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has put forward new conditions, including lifting the US naval blockade and pulling back American forces stationed near Iran.

Earlier, the US Defence Department asked American defence contractors to urgently increase weapons production and speed up deliveries amid concerns over a shortage of critical munitions linked to the war with Iran, The Washington Post reported while citing a memo.

Deputy Defence Secretary Steve Feinberg told industry leaders on Wednesday they have up to 21 days to submit plans for "significantly faster, more aggressive delivery schedules and/or increased production for critical capabilities".

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is currently not holding direct negotiations with Washington and is only exchanging messages through intermediaries, Al Jazeera reported.

"There are efforts underway to create grounds for negotiations," Araghchi said.