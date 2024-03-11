Sensex (    %)
                             
South Korea deploys military, public doctors to strike-hit hospitals today

Twenty military surgeons along with 138 public health doctors will be assigned to 20 hospitals for four weeks, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said at a meeting on Sunday

South Korea flag

Photo: Unsplash

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea will start deploying military physicians and doctors from public health centres to strike-hit hospitals on Monday to help care for patients affected by the walkout of nearly 12,000 trainee doctors from 100 hospitals over government reform plans.

Twenty military surgeons along with 138 public health doctors will be assigned to 20 hospitals for four weeks, Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said at a meeting on Sunday.
 
The number of military physicians called on to help so far was only a small fraction of the roughly 2,400 military doctors, according to a defence ministry briefing.
 
The government has denied the walkout which started on Feb.
 
20 has caused a full-blown health crisis but some hospitals have had to turn away patients and delay medical procedures.
 
As of Friday morning, nearly 12,000 protesting doctors at 100 hospitals had left their posts in a dispute over a government plan to increase medical school admissions, health ministry data showed, defying pressure from authorities to return to work.
 
South Korean authorities have been trying to coax the doctors to return to work by warning them that their medical licences could be suspended but so far appear to have had little success with the tactic.
 
The health ministry said notices had been sent to more than 4,900 doctors as of Friday to instruct them that authorities could start suspending licences if they did not explain their action.
 
Doctors who returned to work before the administrative measure to suspend licences was complete would be "given leniency", Cho told KBS Radio on Monday.
 
The government has the power to order doctors back to work if it deems there is a serious risk to lives and public health.
 
The government has said the plan to increase annual medical school admissions by 2,000 starting from 2025 is vital to remedy a shortage of doctors in one of the world's fastest-ageing societies.
 

The striking doctors argue that simply adding medical students will not address pay and work conditions, and could possibly exacerbate the problems.
 
Critics of the policy also accuse President Yoon Suk Yeol of picking a fight over medical reforms to benefit his party ahead of parliamentary elections in April.
 
A survey published last week by the Yonhap news agency found 84% of respondents supported adding more doctors, while 43% said striking physicians should be sternly punished.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : South Korea South Korea economy doctors strike doctors protests

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

