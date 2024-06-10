Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

South Korea's Prez Yoon heads to Central Asia for talks on energy, minerals

Yoon will visit Turkmenistan with the first lady for a state visit before heading to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

Photo: X @President_KR

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol embarked on a trip to Central Asia on Monday to hold talks on strengthening diplomatic ties and cooperating in areas such as energy and minerals, Yoon's office said.
 
Yoon will visit Turkmenistan with the first lady for a state visit before heading to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan where he will sign agreements and attend business forums, according to his office.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In Kazakhstan, Yoon will discuss with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev measures to expand supply chain cooperation for critical minerals such as lithium as well as uranium.
 
The government plans to host a summit with leaders of five Central Asian countries next year in South Korea, Yoon's office said.
His trip to Central Asia is the latest global push by Seoul to broaden diplomatic ties and partnerships to ensure access to markets and to secure energy supplies and other resources.
 
South Korea hosted its first summit with the leaders of 48 African nations this month, during which it vowed to increase development aid for Africa to $10 billion over the next six years as it looks to tap the continent's mineral resources and potential as an export market.
 
Last month, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates signed a trade agreement at a summit to cut import duties and forge closer business and investment ties as it seeks to tap the investment potential of the energy rich Gulf state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : South Korea South Korea economy Energy minerals Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Turkmenistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPM Modi oath-taking ceremony LIVEIND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE ScoreLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon