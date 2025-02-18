Southwest Airlines to cut 15% of corporate jobs, remove about 1,750 roles

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Layoffs, to be completed substantially by the end of the second quarter, are estimated to net $210 million in savings this year and full-year savings of $300 million in 2026

Southwest Airlines

The job cuts are part of Southwest's previously announced plan to shore up sagging profits and improve its balance sheet

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Southwest Airlines said on Monday it would cut about 15 per cent of corporate jobs, or about 1,750 roles, as the US budget carrier looks to reduce costs and streamline its organizational structure. 
The reduction also includes leadership positions, Southwest said, adding it would eliminate 11 senior leadership roles - which represents 15 per cent of the company's senior management committee. 
"This decision is unprecedented in our 53-year history. We are at a pivotal moment as we transform Southwest Airlines into a leaner, faster, and more agile organization," said CEO Bob Jordan. 
The layoffs, which the company expects to complete substantially by the end of the second quarter, are estimated to net $210 million in savings this year and full-year savings of $300 million in 2026. 
 
The savings exclude an expected one-time charge in the first quarter of 2025 in the range of $60 million to $80 million, Southwest added. 

The company in September announced a three-year business plan including partnerships, vacation packages and aircraft sale-leasebacks. 
The Dallas-based carrier last week named industry veteran Tom Doxey as its new chief financial officer, replacing Tammy Romo, who announced plans to retire in January. 
Southwest last month reported fourth-quarter profits that surpassed Wall Street estimates, on the back of improved airfares and strong holiday travel demand. 
Southwest's shares have fallen about 10 per cent so far this year, while peers Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have climbed more than 7 per cent. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

