World News / Elon Musk's SpaceX nears $350 billion valuation in insider share talks

Current conversations with SpaceX are ongoing and the details of a potential transaction could change depending on interest from insider sellers and buyers

SpaceX was last valued at about $210 billion in a tender offer earlier this year | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

By Gillian Tan and Katie Roof
 
SpaceX is in discussions to sell insider shares that could boost the value of Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company to around $350 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.  
That would be a significant premium to a previously mulled valuation of $255 billion as reported by Bloomberg News and other media outlets just last month. It would also cement SpaceX’s status as the most valuable private startup in the world. SpaceX was last valued at about $210 billion in a tender offer earlier this year.
 
SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
 
The current conversations with SpaceX are ongoing and the details of a potential transaction could change depending on interest from insider sellers and buyers, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.
 
The so-called tender or secondary offering, through which employees and some early shareholders can sell shares, provides investors in the closely held SpaceX a way to generate liquidity amid deepening ties between Musk and President-elect Donald Trump. 

The potential valuation surge underscores the enormous gains that Musk’s empire has seen since the US presidential election. Tesla Inc.’s shares are up 42 per cent since Nov. 5, while Musk’s own wealth has soared to about $353 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
 
At roughly $350 billion, SpaceX would also be on par with some of the world’s largest publicly traded companies in terms of market capitalization. 

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

