Business Standard
Home / World News / Senior US diplomat to visit India, Nepal, Sri Lanka for cooperation talks

Senior US diplomat to visit India, Nepal, Sri Lanka for cooperation talks

The visit aims at strengthening cooperation with key partners in South Asia to promote regional prosperity and security

White House

The trip by the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will be on a visit to the three countries from December 3 to December 10 (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Biden Administration's point person for South and Central Asia will visit India, Sri Lanka and Nepal this week, the first after the November 5 presidential elections.

The trip by the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will be on a visit to the three countries from December 3 to December 10, the State Department said.

The visit aims at strengthening cooperation with key partners in South Asia to promote regional prosperity and security, it said.

In New Delhi, Lu will support US-India collaboration in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

He will join Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink to lead US participation in the US-India East Asia Consultations.

 

The Consultations, along with separate meetings with senior Indian officials, will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on global and regional issues, an official release said.

More From This Section

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk's record Tesla pay plan rejected again by Delaware judge

Michel Barnier

French govt faces no-confidence vote over Barnier's austerity budget

World Aids Day

Twice-yearly shot could help end AIDS; will it reach those who need it?

Lai Ching te, Lai, Ching, Taiwan President, New Taiwan President

Taiwan Prez Lai's Pacific trip shows efforts to counter China's expansion

Donald Trump, Trump

California lawmakers begin special session to protect state laws from Trump

On December 5, Lu will travel to Colombo to advance US-Sri Lankan joint efforts to promote sustainable economic growth, combat corruption, and strengthen people-to-people ties.

USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Anjali Kaur and Department of the Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary Robert Kaproth will join the Assistant Secretary to meet with senior government officials from Sri Lanka's new administration and representatives from civil society.

Discussions will deepen ties with the new government, support its efforts to combat corruption, and explore how the United States can support Sri Lanka's governance and economic reform agenda through tailored technical assistance, capacity building, and development programs, the State Department said.

Lu will conclude his trip in Kathmandu, meeting with senior leaders to advance cooperation on environmental protection, women's empowerment, and sustainable development.

He will meet with youth leaders to gain insights into their vision for the future of US-Nepal relations.

Additionally, discussions will emphasise the importance of cultural preservation, recognising Nepal's rich heritage as a cornerstone of its identity and a key driver of its tourism and economy, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

MH 60R helicopter

US govt approves sale of $1.17 bn of MH-60R helicopter equipment to India

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

US to send additional $725 million to Ukraine in military assistance

Joe Biden

Joe Biden on his maiden visit to Angola; seeks to strengthen US-Africa ties

Joe Biden, Biden

Some Democrats frustrated over Biden reversing course, pardoning son Hunter

Eknath Shinde Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister

Highlights: Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on eve of govt's swearing-in on Dec 4

Topics : Joe Biden US President India Nepal sri lanka US and India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon