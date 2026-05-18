Monday, May 18, 2026 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Standard Chartered appoints Manus Costello as new Chief Financial Officer

Standard Chartered appoints Manus Costello as new Chief Financial Officer

De Giorgi's departure in February to join Apollo Global Management Inc was unexpected for investors and analysts, who viewed him as a key figure behind the bank's cost-cutting effort

standard chartered

The lender also appointed Tanuj Kapilashrami as chief operating officer for the group, according to the statement | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Harry Wilson
 
Standard Chartered Plc picked Manus Costello to be its new chief financial officer, ending a months-long search to replace Diego De Giorgi.  
Costello, 50, will be based in London and takes on the role with immediate effect, according to a statement. He joined the bank in 2024 as its global head of investor relations. He previously oversaw research at Autonomous, the financial research provider he co-founded.
 
De Giorgi’s departure in February to join Apollo Global Management Inc was unexpected for investors and analysts, who viewed him as a key figure behind the bank’s cost-cutting effort. He had been considered a potential successor to Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters. Deputy CFO Peter Burrill stepped in to take the job on an interim basis.
 
 
The lender also appointed Tanuj Kapilashrami as chief operating officer for the group, according to the statement.

Also Read

Rajesh Singhi, Global co-head, M&A Advisory, Standard Chartered

India's M&A market resilient despite global uncertainty: StanChart's Singhi

berkshire hathaway

Berkshire picks Charlie Shamieh to succeed Ajit Jain as insurance chief

Standard Chartered

Federal Bank to buy nearly 450K retail credit cards from Standard Chartered

Tessolve

Tessolve appoints HCL Tech's Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as President, COO

Brad Lightcap, OpenAI's longtime COO

OpenAI rejigs leadership as COO shifts out of role, AGI CEO taking leave

 
The bank will this week unveil an updated set of financial targets at an investor event in Hong Kong, having completed a cost-cutting exercise known as ‘Fit for Growth.’
 
The fresh targets are intended to set the bank’s course for the years ahead and how it plans to grow businesses such as investment banking and wealth management.
 
The bank posted record earnings in the first quarter, thanks to wealth inflows. That helped offset credit charges tied to the conflict in the Middle East.

More From This Section

us china, us-china, us flag, china flag

China to buy $17 bn worth of US agricultural products annually: White House

White House

White House fact sheet on Trump's China visit cites Iran deal, omits Taiwan

Idaho air show

Crew members eject safely after 2 US Navy jets crash during Idaho air show

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

China committed to US on not providing material support to Iran: USTR

Donald Trump

'Clock is ticking': Trump warns Iran to move fast amid stalled talks

Topics : Standard Chartered Standard Chartered Bank senior-level executives

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance