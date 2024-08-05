Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stock rout in Japan wipes out $15 bn of SoftBank Group Corp's value

The technology giant's stock fell 19 per cent, the worst performance since SoftBank listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1998

Photo: Bloomberg

The plunge comes as founder Masayoshi Son prepares an investment blitz in AI and semiconductor technologies. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Min Jeong Lee

A stock rout in Japan wiped out $15 billion of SoftBank Group Corp.’s value on Monday, after the company’s biggest single-day fall since 1998.
 
The technology giant’s stock fell 19 per cent, the worst performance since SoftBank listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1998. The stock has now extended its decline for the September quarter so far to 38 per cent, in line to be the biggest such drop since 2001. 
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The plunge comes as founder Masayoshi Son prepares an investment blitz in AI and semiconductor technologies. The global market rout also threatens to hurt SoftBank’s Vision Fund unit, which holds investments in hundreds of technology startups. 
 
The stock turmoil erased $2.9 billion of Son’s own personal wealth in a single day, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Son’s seen more than $5 billion of his worth vanish over the last three trading days, erasing much of his wealth gains since the start of the year and making him one of the hardest-hit tycoons in Asia.
 
“AI’s hype is fading now that there’s a greater focus on AI companies’ ability to deliver revenue and earnings,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Marvin Lo and Chris Muckensturm wrote in a note. “SoftBank’s AI investment strategy might help the company return to profitability, but it might not be smooth sailing with execution risk high.” 
 
The Topix and Nikkei 225 Stock Average tumbled 12 per cent Monday on a surge in the yen, tighter monetary policy and the deteriorating economic outlook in the US. SoftBank is scheduled to release its quarterly results Wednesday, when it’s expected to report a slim profit. 
 

More From This Section

Chicago Fed prez Goolsbee warns against US Fed being overly restrictive

Kamala Harris VP choice narrows to Tim Walz, Josh Shapiro: Report

Sheikh Hasina quits as Bangladesh PM, flees, lands in India on way to UK

TikTok agrees to withdraw rewards feature after EU raised concerns

Putin ally holds talks in Iran as West Asia teeters on brink of wider war

“The selloff is overdone,” said Kirk Boodry, an analyst at Astris Advisory. “The last time SoftBank Group traded like this was the capitulation trade when Covid fears swamped markets and the discount to net asset value was almost 70 per cent at one point.”  
 
The discount has expanded to 57 per cent today as markets account for higher volatility and risk for SoftBank investments, according to Boodry. The day’s stock declines are not wholly tech-related and reflect rising concerns over a stronger yen and geopolitical risks surrounding the Middle East, he added. 
 

Also Read

Meesho strengthens board with appointment of four independent directors

SoftBank-backed Unicommerce sets IPO price band at Rs 102-108 per share

Ola Electric likely to drive in IPO at a lower valuation of $4.5 billion

Softbank nominee likely to join Oyo board as non-executive director

Softbank exits Paytm in June quarter at loss of around $150 mn: Report

Topics : SoftBank Softbank Group Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon