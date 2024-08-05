Kamala Harris VP choice narrows to Tim Walz, Josh Shapiro: Report

Harris closed out her search by interviewing three top candidates | Photo: Bloomberg

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has narrowed her search for a vice presidential running mate to two finalists, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. Harris, the U.S. vice president, is expected to announce her selection by Tuesday, ahead of her first scheduled public appearance with her running mate in the evening at Temple University in Philadelphia. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp It was unclear if a final decision has been made, the sources said. The rally will kick off a five-day, seven-city tour of the battleground states likely to decide the Nov. 5 election.

Speculation had focused on six men in all - four governors, a senator and a cabinet secretary in the Biden administration.

Harris closed out her search by interviewing three top candidates - Walz, Shapiro and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona - at her Naval Observatory residence on Sunday, the sources said.

Kelly caused a stir on Sunday night when he posted on X "Now, my mission is serving Arizonans," which was interpreted as a sign he was no longer in the running. He deleted the post and replaced it with "I've learned that when your country asks you to serve, you always answer the call."

The senator's spokesman tried to quell speculation around the post, saying, "An Arizona senator tweeting about being an Arizona senator is not news!"

The candidates will be informed on Monday night or Tuesday morning whether they were picked, the sources added. The Harris campaign plans a social media announcement featuring the duo, campaign officials familiar with the arrangements told Reuters.

The vice president met with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for 90 minutes on Friday and was also meeting candidates virtually, the sources said. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker had been the other candidates in contention for the job.

Harris' search for a running mate began in earnest two weeks ago, shortly after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her to replace him.

There was no immediate indication that Monday's market selloff would have an impact on Harris' announcement timing.

The choice of a running mate is one of the most consequential decisions of Harris' political career, as she hastily pulls together a campaign to challenge Republican nominee Donald Trump and U.S. Senator JD Vance, his vice presidential pick in the Nov. 5 election. Vance will also make a campaign stop in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Harris' shortlist included all white men with a record of winning over rural, white or independent voters.

Over the weekend, Harris met with her vetting team, including former attorney general Eric Holder, whose law firm Covington & Burling LLP scrutinized the finances and background of potential running mates. Holder and his office made in-depth presentations on each of the finalists, according to multiple sources familiar with the process.

Harris is weighing the decision with her husband, Doug Emhoff, brother-in-law Tony West and a small circle of aides and advisers, the sources said.

Seven Cities, Five Days

On her battleground states tour, Harris and her running mate will hit seven cities in five days: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Durham, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada, said a campaign official, who did not wish to be named.

They will hold rallies in each location along the tour, which will include college campuses, historically Black universities, union halls and restaurants, the official said.

Over the weekend, the Harris campaign launched a program to persuade Republican voters to support the Democrat and showcased endorsements from Republicans including former Trump White House officials Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye.

The program - called Republicans for Harris - will hold kickoff events in the battleground states of Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Monday.