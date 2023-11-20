Sensex (-0.22%)
65648.36 -146.37
Nifty (-0.20%)
19692.90 -38.90
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.55 + 45.30
Nifty Smallcap (-0.08%)
6450.45 -5.20
Nifty Bank (0.08%)
43616.65 + 32.70
Heatmap

Israel-Gaza war: IDF says it exposed Hamas tunnel under Al-Shifa Hospital

Israeli Army first entered the Al-Shifa Hospital complex a few days ago, alleging that the militant group Hamas used it as a command centre

Al-shifa, tunnel, hamas, Israel

Israel said that it has uncovered a tunnel 10 metres deep and running 55 metres to a blast-proof door (Screengrab)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Israeli Army has released video footage that it claims shows the first solid evidence of a sophisticated Hamas tunnel network underneath Gaza City’s Dar Al-Shifa Hospital complex.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Sunday that troops operating near the in-patient building at Al-Shifa found a booby-trapped pickup truck in a garage inside the medical complex’s walls. When it was destroyed in a controlled explosion, a tunnel was exposed beneath the floor of the garage, it said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In footage dated November 16 and 17, taken by army robots, a tunnel shaft about 10 metres long is navigated by a rickety circular staircase, before it reaches a 55-metre-long tunnel. The tunnel contains electricity wires and slopes downwards until it ends at a blast-proof door, with a small slot through which to fire weapons. The IDF says it is yet to reach beyond the door.

Israeli forces first entered the Al-Shifa Hospital complex a few days ago, alleging that the militant group Hamas used it as a command centre and identified it as a key target despite international outcry.

Until Sunday, the IDF had displayed what it said were weapons found during searches of the premises, but was yet to produce evidence to back up the claims of a vast tunnel complex located beneath the hospital, allegations denied by both hospital staff and Hamas.

The army reported that searches for weapons, tunnel shafts and other Hamas material at al-Shifa were ongoing. Other findings included explosive devices in the physical therapy ward, an interrogation room in the cardiology ward, and weapons and intelligence in the MRI centre, according to the IDF.

As Israeli forces drew closer to the hospital this week, at least 40 people, including eight premature babies, died because of a lack of electricity to operate life-saving equipment such as incubators and dialysis machines, the UN said.

The desperate struggle to save the remaining 300 or so vulnerable patients at Al-Shifa alive as the UN attempts to evacuate them southwards comes as Israel has said it is expanding its operations to destroy Hamas to areas south of Gaza City, raising fears for the hundreds of thousands of civilians who have sought refuge there after being told by the IDF that it would be safer.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

Altman will not return to OpenAI, ex-Twitch boss Shear to be interim CEO

Vogt resigns as CEO of Cruise over questions of safety of self-driving cars

Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea, take 25 hostage

With world's eyes on Gaza, attacks are on the rise in West Bank now

South Korea military warns North Korea not to launch a spy satellite

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine Hamas Gaza BS Web Reports Today News

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Technologies IPOWorld Heritage WeekChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon