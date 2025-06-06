Friday, June 06, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Strike against Kyiv was a response to Ukrainian 'terrorist acts': Russia

Strike against Kyiv was a response to Ukrainian 'terrorist acts': Russia

Russia's military released the statement after Ukrainian officials said Russia had launched an intense missile and drone barrage at Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, in the early hours of Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia has accused Ukraine of being behind a deadly bomb attack on a bridge over a railway line in western Russia at the weekend

Reuters MOSCOW
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had carried out a massive and successful strike on military and military-related targets in Ukraine overnight in response to what it called Ukrainian "terrorist acts" against Russia. 
Russia's military released the statement after Ukrainian officials said Russia had launched an intense missile and drone barrage at Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, in the early hours of Friday and that three people had been killed.
 
Russia has accused Ukraine of being behind a deadly bomb attack on a bridge over a railway line in western Russia at the weekend that was blown up just as a train carrying 388 passengers to Moscow was passing underneath. Seven people were killed and 155 injured in the incident which Kyiv has not taken responsibility for. Separately, Ukraine attacked Russian nuclear-capable bomber planes at airfields over the same weekend, causing significant damage. President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump this week that he would retaliate.
 
 
The Kremlin confirmed on Friday that the big overnight strikes had been a response to what it called Kyiv's "acts of terrorism". "Everything that is taking place within the framework of the special military operation (in Ukraine), everything that is being done by our military on a daily basis, is a response to the actions of the Kyiv regime, which has acquired all the characteristics of a terrorist regime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
 
Ukraine has frequently accused Russia of terrorism, citing attacks in which thousands of civilians have been killed. Both sides say they do not target civilians.

Also Read

Kim Jong Un

North Korea raises capsized destroyer upright as it continues repairs

Donald Trump, Trump

NATO on cusp of accepting Trump's 5% defence investment demand, says Rutte

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump says he may let Russia, Ukraine 'fight for a little while'

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

Highlights: Trump says doesn't know if he and Musk will continue good relationship

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia to respond to attacks on airfields as military deems right: Kremlin

 
The Russian military said in its statement that it had used long-range weapons to strike Ukraine. "In response to terrorist acts by the Kyiv regime, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike overnight with long-range air, sea and land-based precision weapons," the ministry said.
 
It said the strike had targeted "Ukrainian design bureaus, enterprises for the production and repair of weapons and military equipment, assembly workshops for strike drones, flight training centres, and Ukrainian armed forces weapons and military equipment depots."
 
"The objective of the strike was achieved. All designated targets were hit." Russian troops had also taken control of the settlement of Fedorivka in eastern Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said. Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.

More From This Section

Rare earth minerals

How China gained control over the global rare earth minerals supply chain

US supreme court

US SC ruling opens door to reverse discrimination lawsuits over DEI

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

JPMorgan bars incoming analysts from job-hopping in first 18 months

NASA

Musk's threat to pull Dragon capsule leaves Nasa reliant solely on Russia

Donald Trump, Trump

US hiring slowed to 130K new jobs amid uncertainty over Trump's policies

Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon