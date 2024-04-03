Sensex (    %)
                             
Strong quake hits Taiwan, buildings collapse; Japan issues tsunami alert

Television showed buildings in the eastern city of Hualien shaken off their foundations

earthquake

Japan's meteorological agency forecast a tsunami of up to 3 metres Photo: Bloomberg

AP Taipei
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 6:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A powerful earthquake struck off Taiwan early Wednesday, rocking the entire island and collapsing buildings. Japan issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa.
Japan's meteorological agency forecast a tsunami of up to 3 metres (9.8 feet).
Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the US Geological Survey put it at 7.5.
Television showed buildings in the eastern city of Hualien shaken off their foundations.
The quake came at 7:58 am and could be felt in the capital Taipei.

Taiwan Japan earthquakes Earthquake Warning Tsunami alert centre Tsunami

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 6:17 AM IST

