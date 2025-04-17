Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Submit data or lose right to enrol foreign students: Trump warns Harvard

Submit data or lose right to enrol foreign students: Trump warns Harvard

Harvard bending the knee to antisemitism driven by its spineless leadership fuels a cesspool of extremist riots and threatens our national security

Donald Trump, Trump

Harvard had said the Trump administration issued an updated and expanded list of demands. | Representational

Press Trust of India New York
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Donald Trump administration has threatened to revoke Harvard University's eligibility to enrol international students if it doesn't submit detailed records of its foreign student's illegal and violent activities.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday wrote a scathing letter demanding detailed records on Harvard's foreign student visa holders' illegal and violent activities by April 30, or face immediate loss of Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP) certification, a DHS news release said.

Harvard bending the knee to antisemitism driven by its spineless leadership fuels a cesspool of extremist riots and threatens our national security.

With anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology poisoning its campus and classrooms, Harvard's position as a top institution of higher learning is a distant memory. America demands more from universities entrusted with taxpayer dollars, Noem said.

 

DHS said since Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Harvard's foreign visa-holding rioters and faculty have spewed antisemitic hate, targeting Jewish students.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Elon Musk

Trump blocks Musk from secret China briefing: 'What the f*** is he doing?'

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Khalilur Rahman redesignated as National Security Advisor of Bangladesh

Laura Loomer

White House sacks NSC officials after Trump meets with far-right activist

White House

Several National Security Council officials fired from White House : Report

Modi, Narendra Modi, Michael Waltz

US NSA Michael Waltz to visit India next month for 'TRUST' initiatives

With a $53.2 billion endowment, Harvard can fund its own chaos DHS won't. And if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students, it said. 

Earlier this week, Harvard had said the Trump administration issued an updated and expanded list of demands, warning that Harvard must comply if we intend to maintain [our] financial relationship with the federal government.

Harvard President Alan Garber said the unprecedented demands being made by the federal government to control the Harvard community include requirements to audit the viewpoints of our student body, faculty, staff, and to reduc[e] the power of certain students, faculty, and administrators targeted because of their ideological views.

We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement. The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights, Garber had said.

Noem also announced cancellation of two DHS grants totalling over $2.7 million to Harvard University, declaring it unfit to be entrusted with taxpayer dollars.

DHS said the $800,303 Implementation Science for Targeted Violence Prevention grant branded conservatives as far-right dissidents in a shockingly skewed study. The $1,934,902 Blue Campaign Programme Evaluation and Violence Advisement grant funded Harvard's public health propaganda. Both undermine America's values and security, it said.

The agency said the action follows President Trump's decision to freeze $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard University, proposing the revocation of its tax-exempt status over its radical ideology.

A report in the Harvard Crimson said a total of 12 current Harvard students and recent graduates have had their visas revoked. It noted that American universities may host international students on student visas only if they have certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Japan flag, Japan

Japan, US agree to more discussions over tariffs, reach deal soon

Myanmar flag

Myanmar releases around 4,900 prisoners, including 22 political detainees

News

Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man wrongly deported to El Salvador?

Shein, Temu

MAGA effect: Why Temu, Shein are set to cost higher for US customers?

US flag, US, united states

DOGE targets community service programme in latest cost-cutting effort

Topics : Donald Trump National Security Harvard University

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon