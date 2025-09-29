Monday, September 29, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Suspect in Kirk murder case to face court hearing on evidence review

Prosecutors have charged Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder and plan to seek the death penalty

This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Photo: PTI.

AP Provo (US)
The 22-year-old man charged with killing Charlie Kirk will have a court hearing Monday where he and his newly appointed legal counsel will decide whether they want a preliminary hearing where the judge will determine if there is enough evidence against him to go forward with a trial.

The Utah state court system gives people accused of crimes an option to waive their legal right to a preliminary hearing and instead schedule an arraignment where they can enter a plea.

Kathryn Nester, the lead attorney appointed to represent Robinson, declined to comment on the case ahead of Monday's hearing. Prosecutors at the Utah County Attorney's Office did not respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

 

The hearing in Provo is open to the public, just a few miles from the Utah Valley University campus in Orem where many students are still processing trauma from the September 10 shooting and the day-and-a-half search for the suspect.

Authorities arrested Robinson when he showed up with his parents at his hometown sheriff's office in southwest Utah, more than a three-hour drive from the site of the shooting, to turn himself in. Prosecutors have since revealed incriminating text messages and DNA evidence that they say connect Robinson to the killing.

A note that Robinson had left for his romantic partner before the shooting said he had the opportunity to kill one of the nation's leading conservative voices, and I'm going to take it," Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray told reporters before the first hearing. Gray also said that Robinson wrote in a text about Kirk to his partner: I had enough of his hatred.

The assassination of Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump who worked to steer young voters toward conservatism, has galvanised Republicans who have vowed to carry on Kirk's mission of moving American politics further to the right.

Trump has declared Kirk a martyr for freedom and threatened to crack down on what he called the radical left."  Workers across the country have been punished or fired for speaking out about Kirk after his death, including teachers, public and private employees and media personalities most notably Jimmy Kimmel, who had his late-night show suspended then quickly reinstated by ABC.

Kirk's political organisation, Arizona-based Turning Point USA, brought young, evangelical Christians into politics through his podcast, social media and campus events. Many prominent Republicans are filling in at the upcoming campus events Kirk was meant to attend, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Sen. Mike Lee at Utah State University on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

