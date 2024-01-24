Sweden keen to cooperate with India on sustainability solutions in aviation

To a query on air connectivity between India and Sweden, Davidson said it is hoping for the opening of new direct flight between the two countries

Keen for stronger ties with India, Sweden is looking for cooperation with the country on sustainability solutions in the aviation sector as well as on electrification efforts in the auto space.

Besides, Sweden is hoping for the resumption of direct flight services with India, Johan Davidson, Sweden's State Secretary for Infrastructure and Housing, said.

In an interview to PTI, he said India is an important partner as it is also the world's fastest growing aviation market.

While noting that he is impressed by the country's extensive investments being made in airports and aviation for expansion, he said, "there is a lot of interest in Indian growth and new business opportunities for Swedish companies".

Sweden is a leading player in sustainable aviation. More than 80 Swedish companies are active in the sector, with expertise across the value chain and experience in implementing their solutions globally.

Davidson, who was on a brief visit to India last week, also said the country is "keen to cooperate on the sustainability front in aviation and electrification in the auto sector".

"We have a lot of good companies that can contribute to the green transition in the Indian aviation sector," he said.

"In Sweden, the largest group of people from abroad are Indians. We have some 60,000 plus Indians living in Sweden and most of them in Stockholm. A direct flight between India and Sweden would be a popular one, for tourism, business and exchange on a more frequent basis," he said.

In the context of sustainability aspects in the aviation space, a key focus area is Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Sweden is open for cooperation with Indian on that front too.

"Of course, we are open for that," Davidson said in response to a query on whether Sweden would like to be part of India's transition through SAF as and when it happens.

At a conference hosted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) last year, stakeholders agreed to a global framework to promote SAF production in all geographies for fuels used in international aviation to be 5 per cent less carbon-intensive by 2030. Around 17.5 billion litres of SAF need to be produced to reach that level.

In December 2023, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said the production of SAF would rise to 1.875 billion litres in 2024.

During an interaction that was focused on SAF in December, Hemant Mistry, who is Director Net Zero Transition at IATA, had said there was a lot of pent up capacity for feedstock and a great opportunity for producing SAF.