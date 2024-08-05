Syngeta India introduces 2 crop protection products for crops like rice

Miravis Duo offers control over diseases such as Powdery Mildew, Anthracnose, and Leaf Spots, ensuring farmers higher quality produce | Representative Photo: X/@Syngenta

Syngenta India on Monday said it has introduced crop protection products for many crops including rice and tomato. Syngenta India Pvt. Ltd is among the world's leading agriculture companies, comprising Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a statement, Syngenta said it has launched 'Miravis Duo and Reflect Top crop protection products to ensure quality output. Miravis Duo is a cutting-edge fungicide approved for use in tomatoes, chilli, groundnuts, and grapes. It offers control over diseases such as Powdery Mildew, Anthracnose, and Leaf Spots, ensuring farmers higher quality produce. "It is estimated that farmers worldwide lose up to 23 per cent of their crops to fungal diseases each year. Miravis Duo offers crops robust and reliable disease protection, allowing growers better quality yield resulting in significant increase on the return on investment," the company said.

The second product 'Reflect Top', is a specialised fungicide tailored for rice, a staple food in India. It provides effective defence against sheath blight, ensuring prolonged disease control and providing a robust crop foundation.

Susheel Kumar, Country Head and Managing Director of Syngenta India, said, "At Syngenta, we are committed to transforming agriculture by offering advanced solutions to growers' challenges."



Syngenta India continues to push the boundaries of agricultural technology, equipping farmers with the tools they need to increase productivity and promote a balanced agricultural environment, he added.

On MiravisDuo, Kumar said that this product is a game changer for chilli crops. "It is a broad-spectrum solution that shields multiple crop types from many different diseases, including powdery mildew, leaf spots & anthracnose."



He said this product would initially cover four key crops in India - chilis, tomatoes, groundnuts and grapes but later be rolled out to cover dozens more.