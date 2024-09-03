Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / India key market for Syngenta, focus on innovation for farmers: CEO Rowe

India key market for Syngenta, focus on innovation for farmers: CEO Rowe

The company's expansion plans in India focus on introducing new production practices for more sustainable, effective, and profitable farming

Jeff Rowe, CEO, Syngenta

Syngenta plans to launch new technologies in crop protection.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Global agricultural company Syngenta considers India one of its most important markets worldwide with a strong focus on bringing innovation to Indian farmers and enhancing food security, according to CEO Jeff Rowe.
In an interview with PTI, Rowe highlighted the unique challenges and opportunities in the Indian market.
"The rapid growth of the market is both a challenge and an opportunity. While it brings some hurdles, the opportunities far outweigh the challenges," he said.
Syngenta's offerings are tailored to meet the specific needs of Indian farmers.
"We have some of the best new products that we are bringing to the market. As a global company operating in over 100 countries, we prioritize bringing our innovations to India early," he stated.
The company's expansion plans in India focus on introducing new production practices for more sustainable, effective, and profitable farming. Rowe sees potential across India but noted the northern region's importance as the country's breadbasket.

Syngenta plans to launch new technologies in crop protection, biological products, and vegetable seed varieties. Innovation is central to the strategy, said Rowe adding, "We want to be an innovation powerhouse in agriculture globally."

Recent partnerships, including a collaboration with drone companies in India, aim to bring precision technology to farmers. "This is a great example of introducing sustainable technologies for Indian farmers," Rowe added.
Addressing challenges, he noted that the influx of new technologies, while beneficial, also brings complexity.
"There's an educational aspect to it. Part of the trend is getting innovation to farmers faster," he explained.
Looking ahead, Syngenta India's five-year priorities include innovation in crop protection, biologicals, and seeds, with a focus on digital offerings and fostering a transformative culture in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

