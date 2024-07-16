Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Taboola signs advertising agreement with Apple, shares surge by 11%

The agreement strengthens Taboola's portfolio of reselling contracts with one of the world's most well-known brands and gives Apple an opportunity to expand its advertising business

digital media advertising

In June 2022, Apple had expanded an exclusive advertising reseller arrangement in the U.S. with Comcast's NBCUniversal media unit to the UK for an undisclosed duration. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taboola.com has secured a deal with tech giant Apple to integrate native advertising into the Apple News and Apple Stocks apps, the digital advertising company said on Tuesday, sending its shares up almost 11%.
 
The agreement strengthens Taboola's portfolio of reselling contracts with one of the world's most well-known brands and gives Apple an opportunity to expand its advertising business.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The New York-based company will manage native advertising across both platforms globally and has been authorized as an advertising reseller.
 
Native advertising involves crafting ads that blend with the platform where they are displayed.
 
Taboola will now be able to sell ads within the feeds and articles for select publishers across the apps, according to data available on Apple's developer website.
 
The deal was first reported by Axios.
 
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
While the iPhone maker does not disclose its advertising revenue separately, analytics firm eMarketer estimates Apple's ad revenues could total $10.34 billion in 2024.
 
Needham analysts noted last week that Apple stands to benefit from expanding its advertising business, which can help drive margin improvements without raising device prices.
 
In June 2022, Apple had expanded an exclusive advertising reseller arrangement in the U.S. with Comcast's NBCUniversal media unit to the UK for an undisclosed duration.

Also Read

iOS 18

iOS 18 could let you recover corrupt, accidentally deleted media files

Tech wrap Jul 15

Tech wrap Jul 15: iQOO Z9 Lite, Marshall Major V, Amkette Evofox Deck, more

iOS 18 Public beta

Apple releases iOS 18 public beta: What is new, eligible iPhones, and more

Apple HomePod Mini Midnight

Apple introduces HomePod mini in midnight colour: Price, features, more

Apple, Apple logo

Apple rings in 35% growth in India sales to clock Rs 67,000 crore

Topics : Apple advertising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon