7 people including 2 security personnel killed in terror attack in Pakistan

At least seven people, including two security personnel and two minors, were killed in a terrorist attack on a rural health centre in Pakistan's unruly northwest on Tuesday, the army said.

The terrorists attacked the Rural Health Centre (RHC), Kirri Shamozai in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pakistan Army's media wing said.

The civilians who lost their lives in the gun attack were the staff of RHC, including two women health workers and a watchman of the facility, besides the two minors.

The security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilised for clearance operation in RHC and in the ensuing fire exchange, two troops effectively engaged the terrorists and killed them.



This is the second terrorist attack in 24 hours as eight soldiers were killed while trying to foil a terrorist infiltration into Bannu Cantonment in the wee hours of Monday.

At least eight soldiers of the Pakistan Army and 10 terrorists were killed when a group of 10 terrorists attacked a major military cantonment in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Tuesday.

All 10 terrorists who launched the daring attack were also eliminated after they attempted to enter the Bannu Cantonment on Monday, with security forces effectively thwarting the move, the statement said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has condemned the attack on the health centre in his home district Dikhan. He expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the RHC staff and the security personnel.

Targeting innocent people at a health facility is an act of cowardice. The culprits involved in this barbaric act are inhuman, he said.