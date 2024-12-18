Business Standard
Home / World News / Biden to launch probe into Chinese semiconductors over security risks

Biden to launch probe into Chinese semiconductors over security risks

The investigation examining so-called foundational chips could take months to conclude, meaning that any reaction to the findings will be left to the discretion of President-elect Donald Trump's team

Joe Biden, Biden

President Joe Biden officials have for months debated whether to initiate the investigation under Section 301. | File Photo

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jenny Leonard and Josh Wingrove
 
President Joe Biden’s administration is set to initiate a trade investigation into Chinese semiconductors in the coming days, as part of a push to reduce reliance on a technology that US officials believe pose national security risks.
The probe could result in tariffs or other measures to restrict imports on older-model semiconductors and the products containing them, including medical devices, cars, smartphones and weaponry, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The investigation examining so-called foundational chips could take months to conclude, meaning that any reaction to the findings will be left to the discretion of President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming team.
 
 
Biden officials have for months debated whether to initiate the investigation under Section 301, which allows the US to impose restrictions on countries with unfair trade practices, the people said. This week, White House officials agreed to move forward with the inquiry that could help protect the US chip industry.
 
Approving the probe now means that the new Trump administration will likely have the option to impose trade restrictions to protect domestic semiconductor production in the early months of the president-elect’s term.

More From This Section

Canada

Canada deploys aerial task force to boost border security to appease Trump

Pentagon

US' Pentagon rules out security threats as drones seen across New Jersey

South Korea government

South Korea's 'hurry hurry' culture ends Prez Yoon's 'controversial' tenure

Luigi Mangione, UnitedHealth CEO murder convict

Luigi Mangione indicted for first-degree murder in UnitedHealth CEO's death

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Kamala Harris tells students to 'stay in the fight' after election loss

 
Bolstering the US semiconductor industry has been a key focus for Biden, who has taken aggressive steps to limit advanced US technology from being exported to China. Biden signed into law legislation that provided billions of dollars of incentives for chipmakers to build semiconductor factories in the US to stave off a need for cheaper Chinese-made chips.
 
Spokespeople for the National Security Council and the US Trade Representative declined to comment.
 
Global Competition
 
The White House has used the past two years to implement export restrictions on advanced semiconductors made with American and allied technology. But in the meantime, China has been able to manufacture the older, widely available types of semiconductors at a lower cost than their competitors.
 
Biden officials worry that without restrictions, Beijing will flood the US and global markets with inexpensive chips that will undercut other companies and run them out of business.
 
In May, the White House announced it will increase tariffs on Chinese legacy semiconductors from the current 25% rate to 50% by 2025. But the Biden team largely agreed that was not enough to prevent a market disruption in the future, especially as the US is looking to increase domestic production of semiconductors.
 
To impose those tariffs, Biden used the same authority Trump employed to levy more than $300 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods during his first term.

Also Read

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

Leaving India-US ties in a very good place, expect continuity: Biden admin

Joe Biden, Biden

Joe Biden calls for ban on congressional stock trading Washington

Joe Biden

Students should only learn to read, write: Biden condemns school shooting

Donald Trump, Trump

Stupid for Biden to let Ukraine use US weapons to strike Russia: Trump

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden establishes national monument for 1st female US Cabinet secretary

Topics : Joe Biden United States China US China trade war Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon