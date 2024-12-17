Business Standard
China spikes incursions into Taiwan; 10 aircraft, 7 naval vessels detected

According to the MND, of the 10 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ

On Monday, Taiwan reported five Chinese aircraft and six naval vessels near its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that it detected 10 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Monday and 6 am (local time) on Tuesday.

According to the MND, of the 10 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's northern, central and southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the Taiwanese MND said, " 10 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

Chinese activity spiked around Taiwan.

On Monday, Taiwan reported five Chinese aircraft and six naval vessels near its territory.

In a post on X, the Taiwanese MND said, "5 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 of the aircraft crossed the extension of median line of the Taiwan Strait. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

On December 12, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Czech Chamber of Deputies adopted a resolution addressing the People's Republic of China's (PRC) misinterpretation of United Nations Resolution 2758 and reaffirming support for Taiwan's participation in international organisations, an official press release by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) stated.

The resolution, which received strong cross-party backing, was led by IPAC Czechia Co-Chair Rep. Eva Decroix, with support from committee members Hayato Okamura MP and Helena Langsadlova MP.

The resolution directly challenges Beijing's use of UN Resolution 2758 to justify its sovereignty claim over Taiwan, rejecting what it describes as a distortion of the resolution's original intent.

