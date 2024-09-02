Donald Trump wrong in saying island took US chip industry: Taiwan

Taiwan’s economy minister pushed back at criticism of the island by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and denied the island took the US chip industry.



“Of course Taiwan is not stealing the chip industry from the US,” Minister of Economic Affairs Kuo Jyh-huei told reporters in Taipei on Monday. “The chips we made are commissioned by US companies, which still have the highest gross margin. Trump might have some misunderstanding on such matters, and we will clarify that.”

Trump rattled Taiwan officials and the island’s markets with comments published July 16 in Bloomberg Businessweek that criticized the island over its chip sector and pushed Taiwan to pay the US for protection. That has raised fears that if Trump succeeds President Joe Biden, who has repeatedly said the US will defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack, he will be less committed, viewing Taiwan in transactional terms.