Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 07:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US to deepen minerals supply chain with 8 nations in AI race with China

US to deepen minerals supply chain with 8 nations in AI race with China

The initiative, which builds on efforts dating back to the first Trump administration, unfolds as the US looks to cut dependence on China

Jacob Helberg

Helberg’s initiative builds upon years of efforts on critical minerals supply chains by prior administrations, largely aimed at helping reduce western dependence on China | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

By Eric Martin
  The US will seek agreements with eight allied nations as part of a fresh effort to strengthen supply chains for the computer chips and critical minerals needed for AI technology, according to the top State Department official for economic affairs. 
The initiative, which builds on efforts dating back to the first Trump administration, unfolds as the US looks to cut dependence on China. It will begin with a meeting at the White House on Dec. 12 between the US and counterparts from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the UK, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia, Jacob Helberg, the undersecretary of state for economic affairs, said in an interview. 
 
 
Helberg, a former adviser at Palantir Technologies Inc., said the summit will focus on reaching agreements across the areas of energy, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and transportation logistics. 
 
Helberg said the countries were chosen for reasons that range from being home to some of the most important semiconductor companies to their critical minerals resources.

Also Read

John Giannandrea

Apple's AI head John Giannandrea to leave in spring after chaotic stint

Sanchar Saathi mobile app

DoT directs mandatory Sanchar Saathi pre-installation, SIM-binding rules

artificial intelligence, AI Models

Hype vs reality: Is artificial intelligence delivering the promised ROI?

China Taiwan

Taiwan observes 9 Chinese aircraft, 11 naval vessels around its territory

GDP, India GDP

Best of BS Opinion: Will a 25% rate cut make any meaningful difference?

 
“It’s clear that right now in AI, it’s a two-horse race — it’s the US and China,” Helberg said. “We want to have a positive, stable relationship with China, but we’re also ready to compete, and we want to make sure that our companies can continue building transformative technologies without being subject to coercive dependencies.”
 
Helberg’s initiative builds upon years of efforts on critical minerals supply chains by prior administrations, largely aimed at helping reduce western dependence on China. The State Department in the first Trump administration launched the US Energy Resource Governance Initiative with the aim of securing supply chains for critical minerals like lithium and cobalt. The Biden administration launched a Minerals Security Partnership that aimed to funnel foreign investment and Western expertise to the mining sectors of developing nations.
 
Even so, the US and other countries have been unable to break China’s stranglehold over rare earth supplies. China is home to more than 90 per cent of global rare earths and permanent magnets refining capacity, compared with just 4 per cent for second-place Malaysia, according to the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based intergovernmental organization.
 
China announced tighter rare earths export controls in early October, only to agree to a one-year suspension after a meeting between Trump and President Xi Jinping. 
 
Helberg said that unlike the Biden-era initiative, which had more than a dozen core countries, his focus is on producer countries. While the first Trump administration initiative focused on critical minerals, it came before the public release of AI platforms like ChatGPT, and the new plan focuses across all layers of the technology involved in AI, not just one, Helberg said.
 
Helberg, 36, was previously senior adviser to Palantir Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp and also co-founded the Hill and Valley Forum, a gathering of tech leaders and US lawmakers focused on national security challenges, especially those related to competition with China and the advancement of AI and other technologies.
 
He framed the work with trusted allies for his AI initiative as an “America centric” strategy, rather than one that’s reactive to China.
 
“Countries who are participating understand the transformative impact of AI, both for the size of a country’s economy, as well as the strengths of a country’s military,” he said. “They want to be a part of the AI boom.”

More From This Section

Warner Bros Discovery

Warner Bros gets mostly cash offer from Netflix, auction to conclude soon

pharma medicine drugs

UK, US sign zero-tariff pharma deal in exchange for higher drug spending

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Europeans rally round Ukraine as Donald Trump envoy heads to Moscow

softbank, openai, son, altman

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son 'cried' about Nvidia stake sale to fund AI bets

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh court jails ex-PM Sheikh Hasina for five years in land scam

Topics : Artificial intelligence United States China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon