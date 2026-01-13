Tech giants must bear cost of data centre electricity, says Trump

By John Harney

President Donald Trump, addressing American voter concerns about rising electricity prices, said his administration had been in talks with Microsoft Corp. to ensure that consumers “don’t pick up the tab” for enormous data centres.

In a Truth Social post, he added that while the data centres “are key” to the artificial intelligence boom, the “big Technology Companies who build them must ‘pay their own way.’”

He said that Microsoft would make “major changes,” but was not specific. Power prices have risen above the pace of overall inflation, heightening complaints about the cost of energy and other essentials.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s post on Monday evening. However, Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President Brad Smith plans to make an announcement at an event in Washington on Tuesday.

While the Trump administration has championed data centres in the country’s artificial intelligence race with China, surging utility bills linked in part to this rapid buildout now threatens the Republican majority in Congress. It has also vexed operators and regulators of US power grids: they must to sort how to divvy up this expense and still ensure reliable — and sufficient — electricity.

“Microsoft has worked with communities to harness the power of technology to build a better future,” the company said in a statement announcing the event, before Trump’s post.

“As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the country is entering a new era of opportunity shaped by the power of AI. This moment raises fundamental questions about the future we build together - who benefits from AI, its potential impacts, and who should bear the cost of critical AI infrastructure?”

Political pressure

Polls show that Americans take a dim view of the president’s stewardship of the economy during his second term, and in this past November’s elections, Democrats campaigning on a promise to lower utility bills swept key races in New Jersey, Virginia and Georgia. That issue will continue to resonate as Republicans and Democrats contest the midterm elections this November.

On Tuesday, Trump will visit a Ford Motor Co. factory in Michigan and deliver a speech at the Detroit Economic Club intended to promote his tariff and manufacturing policies, and address voter unease.