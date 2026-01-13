Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / BBC defends documentary targeted by Trump in $10 bn defamation lawsuit

BBC defends documentary targeted by Trump in $10 bn defamation lawsuit

The BBC on Monday asked a federal judge in Miami to pause the exchange of evidence in the suit, filed last month, until a ruling is issued on the broadcaster's motion to dismiss the case, which is due

Trump

US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Erik Larson
 
The British Broadcasting Corp. signaled some of its defenses against President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit, telling a judge that the documentary at the center of the case was fair despite a misleading edit of one segment.
 
The BBC on Monday asked a federal judge in Miami to pause the exchange of evidence in the suit, filed last month, until a ruling is issued on the broadcaster’s motion to dismiss the case, which is due in March. 
 
The BBC also said it will aim to move the case to New York from Florida if the suit isn’t dismissed, because the claims relate to a documentary that BBC “did not create in Florida, produce in Florida, or air in Florida.”
 
 
Trump sued over a misleading edit in a documentary before the 2024 presidential election that gave the impression he’d made a direct call for violence in a speech before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Also Read

Harvard, Harvard University

Harvard enrolls record international students despite Trump admin curbs

Jeanine Pirro

Jeanine Pirro going after Fed's Jerome Powell, heedless of backlash

Donald Trump, Trump

Energy firms head to court as Trump says US will not approve any windmills

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces 25% tariffs on countries 'doing business' with Iran

Trump

Trump keeping 'all options on table' including airstrikes for Iran: WH

 
BBC Chairman Samir Shah acknowledged Nov. 10 that the edited footage of Trump’s speech, aired on the Panorama program in 2024, wrongly gave “the impression of a direct call for violent action.” Days later, the broadcaster issued a second apology, but rejected the president’s demand for compensation.
 
Read More: ‘Trumpinator’ Sits Behind Lawyer Suing Media for $35 Billion
 
According to the filing Monday, Trump‘s lawsuit fails to meet the high bar necessary for alleging defamation against a public figure. The standard requires a showing of what’s known as actual malice, meaning the allegedly defamatory statement was made intentionally or with a reckless disregard for the truth.
 
“The lack of actual malice is underscored by the fact that the brief clip, which shows less than 15 seconds of plaintiff’s speech on January 6, is part of an hour-long film containing extensive coverage of his supporters and balanced coverage of his path to reelection,” the BBC’s lawyers wrote. 
 
Trump’s legal team did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

More From This Section

Google, Apple

Apple, Google ink Gemini deal for revamped Siri in major win for Alphabet

Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Paramount Skydance sues WBD, seeks financial details of $83 bn Netflix deal

Dina Powell McCormick is leaving Meta's board after eight months

Meta names former Trump adviser Dina Powell McCormick as president

President Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico

US military action on cartels not needed, Mexico president tells Trump

datanomics

Datanomics: Remitting money to India from US now becomes costlierpremium

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration BBC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyLohri School HolidayBharat Coking Coal India IPOMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayApple Google Gemini DealIMD Cold Wave Read WarningTrump Iran Tariffs Sanctions