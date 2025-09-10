Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / AI platform Tern Group raises $24 mn to grow global healthcare workforce

AI platform Tern Group raises $24 mn to grow global healthcare workforce

Tern Group secured $24 mn in Series A funding led by Notion Capital to expand nurse training, strengthen its AI talent platform, and scale healthcare placements globally

More than 650,000 professionals from 13 countries are registered on the platform, accessing career pathways, upskilling and direct job opportunities with reputed employers. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Tern Group, an AI-powered global talent mobility platform, has raised $24 million in Series A funding led by UK-based Notion Capital, with participation from RTP Global, LocalGlobe, EQ2 Ventures and Leo Capital. Existing investors Presight, Tom Stafford (co-founder, DST Global), the former NHS chairman and the CEO of AXA Healthcare also joined. This round takes Tern Group’s total funding to $33 million after an oversubscribed seed round last year.
 
The funds will support the company’s global expansion and strengthen its AI-powered clinical workforce platform. They will also help scale training infrastructure to prepare more Indian nurses and care workers for international careers.
 
 
“We are building the workforce infrastructure that makes global healthcare careers seamless, transparent and trusted,” said Avinav Nigam, founder and chief executive officer of Tern Group. “This funding allows us to double down on three priorities: expanding into new geographies, investing further in our AI platform, and scaling our training and operations to support thousands more professionals every year.”
 
Founded by IIT Bombay alumni and second-time entrepreneurs, Tern has expanded rapidly across India, the UK, Germany, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and North Africa. Last year the company grew tenfold, nearing Rs 200 crore in annualised revenues, with operations across 13 countries.
 
Each year, Tern trains around 1,000-2,000 Indian nurses. It holds over 25 per cent of India’s German language training market, a key requirement for placements in Germany. Its AI-led model has shortened hiring timelines by 60 per cent and delivered placement outcomes four times higher than the national average.
 
Investors say this positions Tern uniquely in a sector that demands both scale and compliance. “The founders are reimagining global talent mobility in a way that’s ethical, scalable and deeply human, turning it into a powerful, tech-driven solution,” said Galina Chifina, chief executive officer of RTP Global.
 
Tern has also built partnerships with the Trained Nurses’ Association of India (TNAI), the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and several state governments to ensure training and compliance at scale. Over 100 hospitals and nursing colleges worldwide already work with Tern to hire skilled Indian professionals prepared for international standards.
 

Topics : Artificial Intelligence in health funding Healthcare sector

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

