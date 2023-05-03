close

Terror attacks in Pakistan increased to 48 in April, 68 dead, 55 injured

Pakistan witnessed a slight increase in the number of terror attacks in April with a total of 48 incidents, which led to 68 deaths and 55 injuries, according to a new report

IANS Islamabad
Pakistan flag

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Pakistan witnessed a slight increase in the number of terror attacks in April with a total of 48 incidents, which led to 68 deaths and 55 injuries, according to a new report.

In its report released on Tuesday, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the new figures were higher than the 39 militant attacks recorded in March, resulting in 58 deaths and 73 injuries, reports Xinhua news agency.

The data showed a 23 per cent increase in militant attacks, a 17 per cent spike in deaths, and a 25 per cent decrease in the number of injured people, the Islamabad-based think tank said.

Fatalities among security forces also increased 35 per cent in April, it added.

Pakistani security have increased their operations against terror groups, the report said, adding that they killed at least 41 militants and arrested 40 in April.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the most affected province, with 49 per cent of the total attacks reported last month, according to the report.

Last week, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had announced that total of 293 people were killed and 521 others injured in 436 terrorist attacks in Pakistan since January this year.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Terrorsim

First Published: May 03 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

Business Standard
