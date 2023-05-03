close

World Press Freedom Day 2023: Importance, theme, quotes and more

May 3 is celebrated as World Press Freedom Day all over the world. The day aims to promote freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres

Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 10:09 AM IST
World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3 every year to achieve substantial progress in freedom of the press and freedom of expression around the world.
The United Nations General Assembly first proclaimed World Press Freedom Day on the recommendations of UNESCO's general conference in December 1993.

Today is the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, and the concept of independent media still looks relevant as it was at the time of its signing.
May 3 is a reminder for all governments to respect their commitment to freedom of the press. It is also a very special occasion for all media personnel to ensure press freedom and professional ethics.

According to the United Nations, World Press Freedom Day is an opportunity to 
- celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom;
- assess the state of press freedom throughout the world;

- defend the media from attacks on their independence;
- and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

UN Secretary-General's video message on World Press Freedom Day 2023

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a video message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day. The video started with the words, "For three decades, on World Press Freedom Day, the international community has celebrated the work of journalists and media workers."

"Freedom of the press is the foundation of democracy and justice. It gives all of us the facts we need to shape opinions and speak truth to power. And as this year's theme reminds us, press freedom represents the very lifeblood of human rights," Guterres said in the video.

He also raised his concern about threats on Media professionals to refrain them from performing their tasks honestly. He said, "Journalists and media workers are directly targeted on and offline as they carry out their vital work. They are routinely harassed, intimidated, detained and imprisoned."
"At least 67 media workers were killed in 2022 — an unbelievable 50 per cent increase over the previous year," he added.

He ended his video on a very strong note and ask the world to speak in one voice:
"Stop the threats and attacks.
Stop detaining and imprisoning journalists for doing their jobs.
Stop the lies and disinformation.
Stop targeting truth and truth-tellers.
As journalists stand up for truth, the world stands with them".

What is the theme of the World Press Freedom Day 2023?

The theme for World Press Freedom Day 2023 is "Shaping a future of rights: freedom of expression as the engine of other human rights."

Best Quotes on World Press Freedom Day 2023

"Freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego" - Mahatma Gandhi

"A free press is one of the pillars of democracy" - Nelson Mandela

"Freedom of the Press, if it means anything at all, means the freedom to criticise and oppose" - George Orwell
"The freedom of the human mind is recognized in the right to free speech and free press" - Calvin Coolidge

“We have to uphold a free press and freedom of speech- because, in the end, lies and misinformation are no match for the truth” - Barack Obama
Topics : World Press Freedom Day Press Freedom United Nations

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

