World Press Freedom Day 2023: Importance, theme, quotes and more



The United Nations General Assembly first proclaimed World Press Freedom Day on the recommendations of UNESCO's general conference in December 1993. World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on May 3 every year to achieve substantial progress in freedom of the press and freedom of expression around the world.



May 3 is a reminder for all governments to respect their commitment to freedom of the press. It is also a very special occasion for all media personnel to ensure press freedom and professional ethics. Today is the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, and the concept of independent media still looks relevant as it was at the time of its signing.

- celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom;

- assess the state of press freedom throughout the world; According to the United Nations, World Press Freedom Day is an opportunity to

- and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty. UN Secretary-General's video message on World Press Freedom Day 2023 United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a video message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day. The video started with the words, "For three decades, on World Press Freedom Day, the international community has celebrated the work of journalists and media workers." - defend the media from attacks on their independence;- and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.





He also raised his concern about threats on Media professionals to refrain them from performing their tasks honestly. He said, "Journalists and media workers are directly targeted on and offline as they carry out their vital work. They are routinely harassed, intimidated, detained and imprisoned."

"At least 67 media workers were killed in 2022 — an unbelievable 50 per cent increase over the previous year," he added.



Stop detaining and imprisoning journalists for doing their jobs.

Stop the lies and disinformation. "Stop the threats and attacks.

As journalists stand up for truth, the world stands with them". Stop targeting truth and truth-tellers.

What is the theme of the World Press Freedom Day 2023?

Best Quotes on World Press Freedom Day 2023 "Freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego" - Mahatma Gandhi The theme for World Press Freedom Day 2023 is "Shaping a future of rights: freedom of expression as the engine of other human rights."





"Freedom of the Press, if it means anything at all, means the freedom to criticise and oppose" - George Orwell

"The freedom of the human mind is recognized in the right to free speech and free press" - Calvin Coolidge "A free press is one of the pillars of democracy" - Nelson Mandela

“We have to uphold a free press and freedom of speech- because, in the end, lies and misinformation are no match for the truth” - Barack Obama

