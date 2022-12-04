JUST IN
World Bank says air pollution costs Bangladesh up to 4.4% of its GDP
Pakistani security forces kill terrorist commander in Waziristan

Pakistan's security forces have killed a terrorist commander, wanted for his involvement in high profile terror activities, during an exchange of fire in the country's troubled northwest

Topics
Pakistan  | Pakistan army | terrorist

Press Trust of India  |  Peshawar 

Representative Image
Representative Image

Pakistan's security forces have killed a terrorist commander, wanted for his involvement in high profile terror activities, during an exchange of fire in the country's troubled northwest, the army has said.

Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai was killed during an encounter with the security forces in North Waziristan's general area Shewa on December 2, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the media wing of the army - said on Saturday.

Noor was wanted by the Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for his involvement in several terror activities against the security forces and also several kidnapping and ransom cases.

During intense exchange of fire, Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai, a notorious terrorist commander was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, it added.

Last month, a Pakistan Army soldier was killed in a gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 12:59 IST

