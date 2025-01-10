Business Standard

Tesla recalls around 239,000 vehicles over rear-view camera issue

Tesla said it was investigating to determine whether any affected vehicles have experienced stress that could result in a shorting failure

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Tesla said on Friday it was recalling about 239,000 vehicles over an issue that could cause the rear-view camera to not display an image, but it could be resolved by an over-the-air software update. 
The development comes days after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe into 2.6 million Tesla vehicles in the U.S. over reports of crashes involving a feature that allows users to move their cars remotely. 
In a small number of affected vehicles, a reverse current may occur during power-up, potentially causing a short circuit on the car's computer board, which could result in the rear-view camera becoming inoperative, the automaker said. 
 
Tesla said it was investigating to determine whether any affected vehicles have experienced stress that could result in a shorting failure. 
If a vehicle's component has faced such an issue or has shown signs of stress before the installation of a specific software update, Tesla will replace the car's computer, free of charge, it said. 

The issue affects 2024-25 Model 3 and Model S vehicles and 2023-25 Model X and Model Y, it said. 
Tesla had the most number of recalls in the U.S. with 5.1 million vehicles affected, but all issues can be addressed through a software update, recall management firm Bizzycar said in a report. 
Advanced vehicle technologies led to a spike in electrical system recalls last year, affecting 6.3 million vehicles in 2024, according to the report.

Topics : Tesla automobile industry

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

