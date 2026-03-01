Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran names third member to leadership council that will govern the country

Iran names third member to leadership council that will govern the country

Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi has been a member of both constitutional watchdog Guardian Council and the Assembly of Experts that will choose the next leader

Iran, Iran flag

Photo: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 6:02 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Iran has selected a 66-year-old cleric to join the three-member leadership council that will govern the country until a new supreme leader is selected.

Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi has been a member of both constitutional watchdog Guardian Council and the Assembly of Experts that will choose the next leader.

He was hand picked by late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a member of the Guardian Council in 2019.

Arafi joins President Masoud Pezeshkian and head of judiciary cleric Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei on the council.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

hotel booking, hotel stocks, booking

West Asia crisis: Indian tour operators flag rise in booking cancellations

US Israel strike Iran

Massive explosion strikes Tehran as Israel targets 'heart' of city

pakistan Flag

6 dead in protests near US consulate in Karachi after Khamenei's killing

US Israel strike Iran

Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike: State TV

US Israel strike Iran

Iran fires missiles at Israel, Gulf states following Khamenei's death

Topics : Iran Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

SA vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledOil Price Outlook on US Iran ConflictIND vs WI T20 WC Pitch ReportPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPerplexity ComputerIndia Semifinal QualificationOTT Releases This WeekPM Modi's Post-Budget WebinarPersonal Finance