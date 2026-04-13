Three tankers attempt Strait of Hormuz transit after US flags blockade

By Weilun Soon

Three tankers are attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz by sailing close to the Iranian coast, the first vessels to try and pass through the waterway since the US announced a blockade.

The New Future, which has no clear links to Iran, and the US-sanctioned Auroura, began moving northeast early Monday from waters off the United Arab Emirates, ship-tracking data show. The medium-range tankers appeared to have taken a route just south of Iran’s Larak island, a passage that Tehran has in recent days said vessels attempting an eastward transit should follow.

New Future has navigated the bend in the strait and is now heading south into the Gulf of Oman, while Auroura remains near Larak and is traveling at an average speed.

The transits come just hours before the US is expected to implement a blockade of the areas around the Strait of Hormuz, after talks between Tehran and Washington fell apart over the weekend. The restrictions, which apply to all vessels entering or departing Iranian ports or coastal areas and will kick in at 10 a.m. New York time on Monday, come after the Islamic Republic’s tightening grip over the vital waterway since the start of the war caused maritime traffic to plunge.

The progress of the ships is being closely watched as the US and Iran vie for control over the chokepoint, through which around a fifth of the world’s oil used to flow. Vessels have been targeted or attacked by Tehran in recent weeks for their links to Western countries or ownership, while Trump’s latest move is aimed at challenging the Islamic Republic’s control of the strait and depriving it of energy revenue.

The New Future is indicating that it’s headed for Sohar, an Omani port, the ship-tracking data show. It’s carrying more than 330,000 barrels of gasoil that was loaded at Hamriyah, a port in the United Arab Emirates, in early April. The vessel entered the gulf shortly before the start of the war in late February.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel is owned and managed by Hong Kong Chuanglang Shipping, according to maritime database Equasis. A call made to Chuanglang’s listed phone number did not get through, with the operator saying it had not paid its phone bills. The company did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

The Panama-flagged Auroura is signaling that it has Indian crew on board, in what has become a commonly seen tactic that vessels use as they transit Hormuz to show their affiliations. The ship was sanctioned by the US in December for its links to the Iranian oil trade. Bloomberg News couldn’t immediately verify where the tanker had loaded its cargo from. The ship has been in the gulf since December.

Its owner is listed as Aurora Shipowners Ltd., which is based in Mumbai and shares the same address as its manager, Golden Gate Ship Management. There were no contact details listed for either company.

Vietnam has recently said that it’s working with Iranian authorities to ensure safe passage of its vessels through Hormuz. NV Sunshine is owned and managed by Nhat Viet Transportation Corp., Equasis shows. The Ho Chi Minh City-based company did not immediately answer a call and an emailed request for comment.