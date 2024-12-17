Business Standard
TikTok CEO Chew meets President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago ahead of US ban

TikTok CEO Chew meets President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago ahead of US ban

The private meeting, confirmed by a source familiar with the discussion, came just hours after Trump suggested he'd somehow try to reverse the ban to save TikTok

Shou Chew, TikTok CEO

The shutdown, which is slated for Jan. 19, is required under a law signed by President Joe Biden, unless TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance Ltd. agrees to sell the app | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

By Akayla Gardner and Alexandra S. Levine 
TikTok CEO Shou Chew met with president-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Monday just weeks before the popular video app is expected to be banned in the US over national security concerns.  
The private meeting, confirmed by a source familiar with the discussion, came just hours after Trump suggested he’d somehow try to reverse the ban to save TikTok, which he used to reach young voters on the campaign trail. 
 
“We’ll take a look at TikTok,” Trump told reporters earlier Monday from Mar-a-Lago. “You know, I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok.” Trump had previously tried to ban TikTok in 2020 during his first term as president, but has since switched his stance on the app. 
 
 
It was not immediately clear what Trump and Chew discussed. A spokesperson for TikTok did not respond to a request for comment. CNN earlier reported about the meeting.
 
The shutdown, which is slated for Jan. 19, is required under a law signed by President Joe Biden, unless TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance Ltd. agrees to sell the app to an American owner. 

The company has been fighting the law. After a federal appeals court in Washington decided this month to uphold the divest-or-ban law and then rejected TikTok’s request for an injunction. The social media company on Monday asked the Supreme Court to review the case.
 
Chew is one of many tech leaders choosing to meet Trump before his inauguration next month. Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago the night before Thanksgiving, and Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook also met with Trump for dinner at Mar-a-Lago last week. 

Topics : TikTok Donald Trump Social Media online video apps

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

