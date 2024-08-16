Business Standard
Home / World News / TikTok disputes US claims of Chinese ties in federal court appeal

TikTok, which has sued to overturn the law, said the Justice Department has made factual errors in the case

Tiktok

TikTok told a federal appeals court on Thursday that the US Department of Justice has misstated the social media app's ties to China. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 8:08 AM IST

TikTok told a federal appeals court on Thursday that the US Department of Justice has misstated the social media app's ties to China, urging the court to overturn a law requiring China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok's US assets or face a ban.
 
TikTok, which has sued to overturn the law, said the Justice Department has made factual errors in the case. The department's lawyers said last month that the app poses a national security risk by allowing the Chinese government to collect the data of Americans and covertly manipulate what content they see.
 
TikTok said on Thursday it is undisputed that the app's content recommendation engine and user data are stored in the US on cloud servers operated by Oracle and that content moderation decisions that affect US users are made in the US
 
Signed by President Joe Biden on April 24, the law gives ByteDance until Jan. 19 to sell TikTok or face a ban. The White House says it wants to see Chinese-based ownership ended on national security grounds, but not a ban on TikTok.
 
The appeals court will hold oral arguments on the legal challenge on Sept. 16, putting the issue of TikTok's fate into the final weeks of the Nov. 5 presidential election.
 
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has joined TikTok and said in June he would never support a TikTok ban.
 

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, joined TikTok in July and leaned in to social media as part of her campaign strategy.
 
TikTok argued on Thursday that the law would strip the company of its free-speech rights, arguing against the Justice Department's claim that the short video app's content curation decisions are "the speech of a foreigner" and not protected by the US Constitution.
 
"By the government's logic, a US newspaper that republishes the content of a foreign publication - Reuters, for example - would lack constitutional protection," the company said.
 
The law prohibits app stores like Apple, and Alphabet's Google, from offering TikTok and bars internet hosting services from supporting TikTok unless it is divested by ByteDance.
 
Driven by worries among US lawmakers that China could access data on Americans or spyon them with the app, Congress overwhelmingly passed the measure just weeks after it was introduced.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TikTok United States China Social media apps

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 8:08 AM IST

