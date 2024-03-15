Sensex (    %)
                             
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Will it be the longest eclipse in last 50 years?

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: This is a very rare total solar eclipse and it will be the longest eclipse in the last fifty years. Here's how one should watch the solar eclipse

A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile

Total Solar Eclipses 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

This rare celestial event is to take place in a few weeks, and everyone is showing curiosity to witness this beautiful cosmic event. A total solar eclipse takes place when the sun, moon and earth completely align with each other, and the sun's rays can't reach the earth as the moon comes between them, creating darkness in the day sky. This celestial event is rare, hence excitement to witness the beauty is quite common.

When and where to watch?

This year the solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024 and as per reports this will be one of the longest solar eclipses in the last 50 years. The solar eclipse begins at 2.12 pm and will conclude at 2.22 pm. This will be the longest duration of a solar eclipse in the last fifty years, i.e., 7.5 minutes when the sky will remain dark. However, the eclipse will only be visible from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and some North American Parts. Indian people wouldn't be able to witness this celestial event.
This total solar eclipse will be special for various reasons as on this day, the distance between the moon and the sun will be 3,60,000 kilometres which is the closest between them. Hence, it is obvious that the moon will look bigger than usual. This will make the view more beautiful due to the close moon.

Why are solar eclipse glasses mandatory?

It is important to wear solar eclipse glasses before watching the eclipse because watching solar eclipse for longer can lead to solar retinopathy. This can ultimately cause blindness and one should always ensure to have proper solar eclipse glasses. One can also use a pinhole projector to project the solar image on a wall or on the floor to view it.

Eye Safety for Total Solar Eclipses

Here are some points for eye safety during a total solar eclipse:
  • According to Nasa, always view the sun through an eclipse glass or a handheld solar view during the partial eclipse phase before and after totality.
  • The only time when you can watch the eclipse directly is when the moon obscures the Sun which is a brief and spectacular period known as totality.
  • As soon as the sun starts appearing after totality, put your eclipse glasses back on or use a handheld solar viewer to look at the Sun.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

