Trend towards a multipolar world is unstoppable, says Xi at Brics

In his address to Brics leaders in New Delhi on Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that with the world undergoing accelerated transformation unseen in a century, the Global South is rapidly growing in strength, and the trend towards a multipolar world is unstoppable.

Meanwhile, counter-currents of unilateralism and power politics are surging, multilateralism and the international order are coming under strain, and deficits in peace, development, security and governance continue to widen, the official Xinhua news agency cited Xi as saying.

Faced with escalating geopolitical conflicts and the rise of unilateralism, "Brics countries have a responsibility to speak up for the Global South" and uphold multilateralism.

On West Asia, Xi offered four propositions on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the region aimed at de-escalation, ending hostilities and promoting peace. He urged the "relevant parties to keep to the direction of political settlement, and work for a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire".

Describing Brics as “the world’s most influential platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries”, Xi said that over the past 20 years, the countries have actively explored development paths suited to their own national conditions, setting an example of self-strengthening through unity.