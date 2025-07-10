Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump admin resumes sending some weapons to Ukraine after Pentagon pause

Trump admin resumes sending some weapons to Ukraine after Pentagon pause

The weapons now moving into Ukraine include 155 mm munitions and precision-guided rockets known as GMLRS

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and Donald Trump (right) discussed Ukraine’s purchase of US air defence systems and potential drone co-production to strengthen mutual security

The Trump administration has resumed sending some weapons to Ukraine | Photo: X@ZelenskyyUa

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration has resumed sending some weapons to Ukraine, a week after the Pentagon had directed that some deliveries be paused.

The weapons now moving into Ukraine include 155 mm munitions and precision-guided rockets known as GMLRS, two US officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday. It's unclear exactly when the weapons started moving. 

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth directed the pause last week to allow the Pentagon to assess its weapons stockpiles, in a move that caught the White House by surprise. The Pentagon has denied that Hegseth acted without consulting President Donald Trump.

 

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details that had not been announced publicly.

Topics : Trump administration Weapons purchase Ukraine

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

