Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump admin sues New York over law blocking ice arrests at courthouses

Trump admin sues New York over law blocking ice arrests at courthouses

lawsuit in New York's Northern District is the latest in a series of legal actions targeting state or local policies the administration says interfere with immigration enforcement, authorities sai

Donald Trump

Emails seeking comment were sent to New York Gov Kathy Hochul's office and Hoylman. . REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo

AP Albany (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration sued New York state Thursday over a law that blocks immigration officials from arresting people at New York courthouses, saying it purposely shields dangerous criminals.

The lawsuit in New York's Northern District is the latest in a series of legal actions targeting state or local policies the administration says interfere with immigration enforcement, authorities said.

Lawless sanctuary city policies are the root cause of the violence that Americans have seen in California, and New York State is similarly employing sanctuary city policies to prevent illegal aliens from apprehension, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a news release.

 

New York's 2020 Protect Our Courts Act bans federal immigration officials from arresting people who are coming and going from courthouses or in court for proceedings unless they have a warrant signed by a judge.

Democratic state Sen Brad Hoylman, the bill's sponsor, said at the time the legislation was a rebuke to the first Trump administration's practice of turning New York courts into hunting grounds for federal agents.

Also Read

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel appears ready to attack Iran, say officials in US and Europe

US President Donald Trump

New York backs California in opposing Trump's troop deployment in LA

LA protest, LA protesters, Los Angeles

Fake images and conspiracy theories swirl around Los Angeles protests

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi

Mediation between two unequals not possible: Tharoor on Trump's claims

Donald Trump, Trump

NATO on cusp of accepting Trump's 5% defence investment demand, says Rutte

The Justice Department's lawsuit said arrests in or near courthouses are safer for officers and the public because individuals are screened for weapons and contraband before entering the buildings.

Emails seeking comment were sent to New York Gov Kathy Hochul's office and Hoylman.

Hochul is among a group of Democratic governors in Washington on Thursday to face questioning from Congress over policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump says he offered assistance to India after Boeing crash

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India crash: US, Russia, Israel, UN, others show solidarity with India

Chinese President Xi Jinping

China delays trade progress and wields rare earths to outwit Trump

Donald Trump, Asim Munir

From 'lies & deceit' to 'phenomenal partner': How US is rethinking Pakistan

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Decoded: How Iran and Israel's decades-old conflict could explode into war

Topics : Trump US immigration law Los Angeles Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon