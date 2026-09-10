Thursday, September 10, 2026 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump administration mulls ending 60-day grace period for H-1B holders

Trump administration mulls ending 60-day grace period for H-1B holders

The 60-day grace period, allows foreign workers time to find another U.S. ‌job or get their affairs in order - whether ​selling a home or pulling children out of ‌school - before leaving the country.

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration has proposed eliminating a 60-day grace period ??that allows certain immigrants, including skilled workers on H-1B visas, to stay in the United States and find a new sponsor after losing their job, according to a government notice posted online Thursday. 
Under the planned rule change, published in the Federal Register by ‌the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, those with H-1B and ​certain other temporary work visas would have ​to leave the country as soon as their employment ends - a potential blow to top American tech companies ​that rely heavily on foreign workers.
 It is the latest step by U.S. President Donald Trump to limit legal migration since returning to office in January 2025. His administration has also introduced higher visa fees for skilled workers and recently paused immigrant visa appointments at U.S. missions around the world while it implements a new training program.
 
 Companies impacted by the change ​could see some disruption, DHS wrote in its proposal, but it said the jobs could go to American workers instead. ‌In some situations, immigrant workers who leave could potentially reapply if their employer petitions for them, it added.
 "DHS ​presumes that they will either offer the same jobs to equally qualified U.S. workers or go through the I-129 petition process depending on their workforce requirement," the notice said.

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump vows $5,000 dividend for US adults if Republicans win midterms

Donald Trump,Trump

Putin wants Ukraine peace deal, but feud with Zelenskyy blocking it: Trump

Donald Trump,Trump

Iran conflict will end 'immediately' after US midterm elections: Trump

The book chronicles Donald Trump's second term and the emergence of what its authors describe as an “imperial presidency”.

Leader of the 'free world'premium

US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte (not pictured) on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, in July 2026

The US during the Cold War and afterpremium

 The 60-day grace period, in place since 2017, allows foreign workers time to find another U.S. ‌job or get their affairs in order - whether ​selling a home or pulling children out of ‌school - before leaving the country.
 H-1B visas, established by Congress in 1990, are especially critical for tech companies seeking ‌talent ??from India and China, allowing them to fill roles where there is sometimes a lack of qualified U.S. ​workers.
 Consultancy companies such as Deloitte, PwC and Ernst & Young as well as outsourcing giants like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Tech and LTIMindtree are top H-1B sponsors.
 Lawyers for Berardi Immigration Law, which ​specializes in business-related immigration issues, said the move would "sharply compress the timeline HR teams have to manage layoffs and offboarding for foreign national employees."
 If implemented, the change would also apply to E-1 international ‌trader visa holders; E-2 commercial vehicle operator visa holders; L-1 short-term work for executives or managers with international companies; O-1 ‌visas for people "with an extraordinary ability" in science, sports or the arts; and TN professional workers.
 It also would impact H-1B1 skilled worker visa holders from Singapore and Chile and E-3 specialty worker visa holders from Australia.
 The rule is subject to a two-month public comment period before it can be enacted into law.

More From This Section

Anthropic

Anthropic gives EU access to Mythos months after model's release

Bab el-Mandeb, Yemen, Red Sea, Houthis

Houthis seize key Yemeni Red Sea port, threatening global energy flows

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

No military response discussed under Mecca pact over attacks on Saudi: Pak

ECB, European Central Bank

ECB hikes rates from 2.25% to 2.5% as Iran war drives fuel inflation fears

pakistan Flag

Pakistan calls Makkah pact defensive alliance, rules out expansion

Topics : Donald Trump USA H-1B visa row

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptSchool Holiday TomorrowShakti Pumps share priceGold Silver PriceiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 11:19 PM IST