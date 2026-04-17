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Home / World News / Trump again suggests Iran has agreed to hand over enriched uranium

Trump again suggests Iran has agreed to hand over enriched uranium

"The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear Dust,' created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form," Trump said in a social media post

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Friday again claimed that Iran has agreed to hand over enriched uranium  "The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear Dust,' created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form," Trump said in a social media post.

"Nuclear dust" is shorthand that Trump frequently uses to refer to the highly-enriched uranium believed to be buried under nuclear sites that the US bombed during last year's 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

If true, it would be a major concession from Iran and would lock in a key US demand to end the conflict. But neither Iran nor countries acting as intermediaries in the conflict have said that Tehran has made such an agreement.

 

Trump on Thursday also asserted that Iran has "agreed to give us back the nuclear dust".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 9:42 PM IST

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