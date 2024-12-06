Trump appoints former Senator David Perdue as US ambassador to China

Business Standard
President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he is choosing former Sen David Perdue of Georgia to be ambassador to China.

AP Washington
Trump said in a social media post that Perdue, a former CEO, brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China. Perdue pushed Trump's debunked lies about electoral fraud during his failed bid for Georgia governor.

Perdue lost his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff four years ago and ran unsuccessfully in a primary against Georgia Gov Brian Kemp.

Economic tensions will be a big part of the US-China picture for the new administration.

Trump has threatened to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China as soon as he takes office as part of his effort to crack down on illegal immigration and drugs. He said he would impose a 25 per cent tax on all products entering the country from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, as one of his first executive orders.

 

The Chinese Embassy in Washington cautioned earlier this week that there will be losers on all sides if there is a trade war.

China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature, embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu posted on X. No one will win a trade war or a #tariff war. He added that China had taken steps in the last year to help stem drug trafficking.

It is unclear whether Trump will actually go through with the threats or if he is using them as a negotiating tactic.

The tariffs, if implemented, could dramatically raise prices for American consumers on everything from gas to automobiles to agricultural products. The U.S. is the largest importer of goods in the world, with Mexico, China and Canada its top three suppliers, according to the most recent US Census data.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

