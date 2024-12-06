Business Standard
Home / World News / Eli Lilly to boost weight-loss drug supply with $3 billion expansion

Eli Lilly to boost weight-loss drug supply with $3 billion expansion

The company's s blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs have made it the most valuable pharmaceutical company in the world

Eli Lily, Eli Lilly & Co., Eli Lily drugs

Eli Lilly & Co. is spending another $3 billion to build out its US manufacturing footprint. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Madison Muller and Miranda Davis
 
Eli Lilly & Co. is spending another $3 billion to build out its US manufacturing footprint as it ramps up production of its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs.
 
The latest investment — the biggest outside the company’s home state of Indiana, will expand a newly acquired production plant in Wisconsin, with construction expected to begin next year, according to a statement on Thursday. The move will help meet growing demand for injectable drugs like Mounjaro and Zepbound.
 
“Zepbound and Mounjaro will be the first products” to be made at the plant, Lilly’s Chief Executive Officer Dave Ricks said in an interview. “We need to make more and this is a good place to do it.”
 
 
Lilly’s plan brings its total investment in Wisconsin to $4 billion and adds to $23 billion already committed to build, expand and acquire manufacturing facilities globally since 2020. It also comes as companies, particularly those involved in sensitive sectors like health care, are bringing more of their operations back to American shores. 
 
The company’s s blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs have made it the most valuable pharmaceutical company in the world. Zepbound, used to treat obesity, and Mounjaro, a diabetes drug, are in extremely high demand, with Lilly seeking to establish reliable supplies.

More From This Section

Elon Musk, Musk

Elon Musk's xAI raises $6 billion, wraps up latest round of funding

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump ran out the clock on 2020 election civil rights lawsuit

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 off Northern California prompts tsunami warning

UnitedHealthcare

NYPD releases new photos of gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO

trade

Donald Trump's plan to impose 10% tariff on China has $64 bn import hole

 
The Indianapolis-based company is just coming out of months-long shortages of the medications that stemmed from the complex process used to make its autoinjector devices. The Wisconsin plant, located in Kenosha county between Chicago and Milwaukee, will also help with device assembly and packaging.
 
The expanded facility will add 750 high-skilled jobs to the location including operators, technicians, engineers and scientists. Another 2,000 jobs will be created during the construction period, according to the statement.
 
“Southeastern Wisconsin has seen tremendous growth over the past year with major companies announcing significant investments in our state,” said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who has been working to turn his state into a leader in life sciences. 
 
Lilly’s facility previously belonged to Nexus Pharmaceuticals, which agreed to build the $100 million factory in 2019. At the time, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. agreed to provide $1.5 million in performance-based tax credits to assist the company. 
 
It’s unclear if more incentives are on the table for Lilly. The agency said it can’t comment on any discussions it has with companies about government incentives until a contract is signed.
 
Lilly and other pharmaceutical companies are trying to bring more of their operations home in a bid to shorten and fortify supply chains. Drug makers are also contending with the US government’s burgeoning crackdown on Chinese biotechnology companies, along with consolidation among contract manufacturers.
 
In February, Lilly’s rival Novo Nordisk A/S shelled out $11 billion to buy three plants from Catalent Inc., one of the largest contract manufacturers of injectable medicines in the country.

Also Read

Wegovy, weight loss drug

Novo Nordisk India execs urge early Wegovy launch as rival Eli Lilly looms

drugs

Novo Nordisk aware of deaths linked to compounded weight-loss drug copies

drugs

Novo Nordisk posts Q3 sales of obesity drug Wegovy above expected forecast

Eli Lily (Photo: Bloomberg)

Eli Lilly's blockbuster weight-loss drug no longer in shortage in US: USFDA

Eli Lilly

Novo Nordisk pares 2024 profit outlook amid competition from Eli Lilly

Topics : Eli Lilly Obesity obesity risk United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon