Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump calls for jailing Chicago mayor, Illinois Guv before troop deployment

Trump calls for jailing Chicago mayor, Illinois Guv before troop deployment

Trump has frequently called for jailing his opponents since he first entered politics in 2015, but Comey is the first to face prosecution

Donald Trump, Trump

On his social media platform, Trump accused Johnson and Pritzker of failing to protect immigration officers who have been operating in Chicago. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for jailing Chicago's mayor and the governor of Illinois, both Democrats, as his administration prepared to deploy military troops to the streets of the third-largest US city. 
Neither Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson nor Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has been accused of criminal wrongdoing, though both have emerged as prominent opponents of Trump's immigration crackdown and deployment of National Guard troops in Democratic-leaning cities. 
Trump's call to imprison the two elected officials comes as another high-profile political rival, former FBI Director James Comey, was due to appear in court to face criminal charges that have been widely criticized as flimsy. 
 
Trump has frequently called for jailing his opponents since he first entered politics in 2015, but Comey is the first to face prosecution. 
On his social media platform, Trump accused Johnson and Pritzker of failing to protect immigration officers who have been operating in Chicago. 

Also Read

hamas

Cautious optimism at Gaza talks as Hamas hands over names for swap deal

James Comey, FBI, US, Russia probe

Former FBI Director James Comey pleads not guilty to US charges

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Momentum for Ukraine peace after Putin-Trump summit faded, says Russia

Donald Trump, Sergio Gor

Trump confidant Sergio Gor appointed as next US ambassador to India

US reciprocal tariffs' fallout: Supply chains brace for disruption

No signs of improvement: Gita Gopinath slams 'Liberation Day' tariffs

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" Trump wrote, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel. 
Johnson signed an executive order on Monday creating an "ICE Free Zone" that prohibits federal immigration agents from using city property in their operations. 
"This is not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested. I'm not going anywhere," he said on social media. 
Pritzker, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, likewise said he would not back down. "Trump is now calling for the arrest of elected representatives checking his power. What else is left on the path to full-blown authoritarianism?" 
Trump has vowed to harness the power of the federal government to target his enemies. Aside from Comey, his Justice Department is investigating several other high-profile critics. All have denied wrongdoing, and Comey is expected to plead not guilty to charges of lying to Congress. 
Hundreds of Texas National Guard soldiers have gathered at an Army facility outside Chicago, over the objections of Pritzker, Johnson and other Democratic leaders in the state. 
Trump has threatened to deploy troops to more US cities, which he said last week could serve as "training grounds" for the armed forces. 
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday found most Americans oppose the deployment of troops without an external threat. 
TROOPS TO CHICAGO 
Trump has ordered Guard troops to Chicago and Portland, Oregon, following his earlier deployments to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. In each case, he has defied staunch opposition from Democratic mayors and governors, who say Trump's claims of lawlessness and violence do not reflect reality. 
"My goal is very simple. STOP CRIME IN AMERICA!" he wrote on his social media platform. 
Violent crime has been falling in many US cities since a COVID-era spike, and National Guard troops have so far been largely used to protect federal facilities, not fight street crime. 
Protests over Trump's immigration policies in Chicago and Portland had been largely peaceful and limited in size, according to local officials, far from the conditions described by Trump administration officials. Several protests were scheduled for Wednesday. 
"What we have going on right now is literally domestic terrorism in Chicago," Todd Blanche, the No. 2 Justice Department official, said on Fox News. 
Pritzker has accused Trump of trying to foment violence to justify further militarization, and his state has sued to stop the deployment. A federal judge on Monday permitted the deployment to proceed for the time being. Another federal judge has blocked the deployment to Portland. 
Trump has threatened to invoke an anti-insurrection law to sidestep any court orders blocking him, which was last invoked during the Los Angeles riots of 1992.

More From This Section

US Amraam missile to Pakistan

What Pakistan's AMRAAM missile deal with US mean for its air power

chemistry nobel prize 2025

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, Omar Yaghi win Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Mount Everest drones

Over 850 trekkers and guides rescued after Mount Everest blizzard

Softbank

SoftBank to acquire ABB's $5.4 bn robotics arm, boosting global AI push

Jaguar land rover/JLR

UK's Vertu Motors sees up to $7.4 million hit from JLR cyberattack

Topics : Donald Trump US chicago Arrest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon