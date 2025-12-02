Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 07:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump had preventive heart and abdomen MRI scan, results 'normal': Doctor

Trump had preventive heart and abdomen MRI scan, results 'normal': Doctor

The Republican president said Sunday during an exchange with reporters as he travelled back to Washington from Florida that the results of the MRI were 'perfect'

US President Donald Trump

The White House released Barbabella's memo after Trump on Sunday said he would release the results of the scan | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Donald Trump's doctor says the President had MRI imaging on his heart and abdomen in October as part of a preventative screening for men his age, according to a memo from the physician released by the White House.

Sean Barbabella said in a statement on Monday that Trump's physical exam included "advanced imaging" that is "standard for an executive physical" in Trump's age group. Barbabella concluded that the cardiovascular and abdominal imaging was "perfectly normal".

"The purpose of this imaging is preventative: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function," the doctor wrote.

 

The White House released Barbabella's memo after Trump on Sunday said he would release the results of the scan. He and the White House have said the scan was "part of his routine physical examination" but had declined until Monday to detail why Trump had an MRI during his physical in October at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center or on what part of his body.

"I think that's quite a bit of detail," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday when announcing the memo's release.

The Republican president said Sunday during an exchange with reporters as he travelled back to Washington from Florida that the results of the MRI were "perfect".

"If you want to have it released, I'll release it," Trump said.

Trump added Sunday that he has "no idea" on what part of his body he got the MRI.

"It was just an MRI," he said. "What part of the body? It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration MRI technology White House

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

