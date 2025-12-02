Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 12:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UK, US sign zero-tariff pharma deal in exchange for higher drug spending

UK, US sign zero-tariff pharma deal in exchange for higher drug spending

Under the deal, announced by officials on both sides, the United States government agreed to exempt UK-origin pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and medical technology from import taxes

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the agreement strengthens the global environment for innovative medicines and brings long-overdue balance to USUK pharmaceutical trade. | File Image

AP London
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

The UK has sealed a deal securing a 0 per cent tariff rate for all UK medicines exported to the US for at least 3 years, officials said Monday, in return for the UK spending more on new medicines.

Under the deal, announced by officials on both sides, the United States government agreed to exempt UK-origin pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and medical technology from import taxes.

The Trump administration said that in return, UK drugs firms committed to invest more in the US and create more jobs.

As part of the deal, the UK government said it will invest around 25 per cent more in new and effective treatments the first major increase in such spending in over two decades.

 

Both sides hailed the deal as a win.

This vital deal will ensure UK patients get the cutting-edge medicines they need sooner, and our world-leading UK firms keep developing the treatments that can change lives, Science and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said.

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the agreement strengthens the global environment for innovative medicines and brings long-overdue balance to USUK pharmaceutical trade.

Earlier this year President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed on a framework for a trade pact that would slash US import taxes on British cars, steel and aluminum in return for greater access to the British market for US products, including beef and ethanol.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

