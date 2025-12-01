Monday, December 01, 2025 | 06:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Biden, Harris screwed our country: Trump after shooting near White House

Biden, Harris screwed our country: Trump after shooting near White House

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also accused the previous Biden administration of committing an "act of national self-sabotage" by letting immigrants like Lakanwal into the country

US President Donald Trump widens crackdown on immigrants

The President also hit out at former Vice President Kamala Harris for letting "anyone and everyone come in" to the US

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Amid the ongoing chaos over the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members near the White House, US president Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) lambasted the previous Joe Biden administration, accusing its leaders of "screwing the country" by admitting "unchecked and unvetted" immigrants.

The President also hit out at former Vice President Kamala Harris for letting "anyone and everyone come in" to the US, who was responsible for overseeing country's border security policies and immigration enforcement efforts.

"Crooked Joe Biden, Mayorkas, and so-called 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris really screwed our Country by letting anyone and everyone come in totally unchecked and unvetted," Trump posted on Truth Social.

 

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also accused the previous Biden administration of committing an "act of national self-sabotage" by letting immigrants like Lakanwal into the country. The department further stated that immigration requests for Afghan nationals have been suspended indefinitely.

"The monster who carried out the attack in DC should never have been in this country. The Biden Administration let him--and countless others--in, an act of national self-sabotage. Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals has been stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols," Homeland Security said.

Also Read

Marco Rubio

US, Ukraine talks on Russia productive, but much work yet to be done: Rubio

Donald Trump, Trump

US senators back congressional reviews of Trump's military strikes on boats

US troops, US police

US halts all asylum decisions after shooting of National Guard members

Donald Trump, Trump

Rubio, Witkoff to meet Ukrainian negotiators as Trump pushes to broker deal

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump says consider airspace above and surrounding Venezuela closed

Kristi Noem, Secretary at the DHS, has held the previous Joe Biden administration responsible for the killing of National Guard member Spec. Sarah Beckstrom in the White House shooting.

"This individual's application to be in this country started under the Joe Biden administration. The consequences of the shooting and the death of Sarah are directly on the shoulders of Joe Biden and his administration," Noem said while referring to suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal being charged with first-degree murder after one of the two severely wounded National Guard members died.

Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe (24), the other National Guard member, battles for his life as he recovers from severe injuries from the shooting.

Lakanwal (29), who migrated from Afghanistan in 2021 under "Operation Allies Welcome" during Joe Biden's tenure, after the chaotic withdrawal of US forces in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the migration from Afghanistan, Neom argued that the Joe Biden administration didn't conduct a thorough investigation and was lackadaisical in the vetting process.

"If you remember, during that operation, when Afghanistan was abandoned, people were just put on aircraft and brought to the United States. The administration at that time said that they would vet them, but didn't do a thorough investigation," the DHS Secretary said.

However, Neom said, the Trump administration has put in place extensive measures to vet immigrants, including scrutiny of their social media platforms and communications. She stated that it was never done before, and thus, incidents like the Wednesday White House shooting occur.

"They only checked names and a few data points, but President Trump has put in place biometric information, checking social media platforms, communications, and contacts. The Biden administration never did that. He brought them in and said we would vet them later. This is how things like these happen," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

My partner is half-Indian, son's middle name honours S Chandrasekhar: Musk

opec

Opec+ holds 2026 group-wide oil output steady, agrees capacity mechanism

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Norway wealth fund to back call for Microsoft human rights report at AGM

China manufacturing

China's factory activity slumps for longest stretch on record in Nov

Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh's ex-PM Khaleda critical, exiled son uncertain of return

Topics : Donald Trump Kamala Harris Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon