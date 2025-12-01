Monday, December 01, 2025 | 07:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump invites families of shot National Guard members to White House

Trump invites families of shot National Guard members to White House

The president said he's discussed a White House visit for the parents of both members of the West Virginia National Guard

I said, When you're ready, because that's a tough thing, come to the White House: Trump (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he's invited the family of a National Guard member fatally shot last week to the White House, saying he spoke to her parents and they were devastated.

US Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom died after the Wednesday shooting in Washington, DC, while her seriously injured colleague, US Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, remained in critical condition.

The president said he's discussed a White House visit for the parents of both members of the West Virginia National Guard.

I said, When you're ready, because that's a tough thing, come to the White House. We're going to honor Sarah, Trump told reporters. And likewise with Andrew, recover or not.

 

In recent days, local vigils in West Virginia have honoured the soldiers, including one Saturday evening at Webster County High School, where Beckstrom attended classes.

Sarah was the kind of student that teachers hoped for, she carried herself with quiet strength, a contagious smile and a positive energy that lifted people around her, said Gabriel Markle, the school's principal. She was sweet, caring and always willing to help others."  Beckstrom, 20, and Wolfe, 24 were deployed with the West Virginia National Guard as part of Trump's aggressive crime-fighting plan that federalised the DC police force.

A 29-year-old Afghan national faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed in the shooting, which prompted the Trump administration to halt all asylum decisions and pause issuing visas for people travelling on Afghan passports.

Funeral arrangements had not been finalised for Beckstrom, according to Cathy Pettry, the owner of Dodd & Reed Funeral Home in Webster Springs. Pettry said Saturday the home has been in contact with Beckstrom's family about services.

The hometown crowd, seated in bleachers and folding chairs, lit candles as they heard from clergy and Gov. Patrick Morrisey, who said he had visited Wolfe's family earlier in the day.

Wolfe, of Martinsburg, entered service in February 2019. He had graduated from Musselman High School in 2019, according to Berkeley County Schools.

He remained hospitalised and fighting for his life, Morrisey said the following day during an interview with Fox News Channel's The Sunday Briefing.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News Sunday that she also planned to meet with Wolfe's family.

Morrisey called it a challenging time for the state.

Calling Beckstrom a favourite daughter of Webster County, he said he quickly learned about her reputation as someone with a big heart who loved to serve others. Beckstrom, of Summersville, graduated in June 2023 and enlisted that month. She served with distinction as a military police officer, according to the West Virginia National Guard.

"She had a lot of kindness and she certainly had courage," Morrisey told the crowd during Saturday's vigil. Though her life lasted far too short, she has left a mark that's going to last forever.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration White House US Shooting US gun shooting

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

